The Morganton City Council will get to discuss some opportunities to improve the city’s walkability at its meeting Monday night.

Tucked into the council’s consent agenda is a resolution of support for pedestrian improvements at some intersections under the purview of the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The resolution comes after a recent walk audit on the campuses of the N.C. School for the Deaf and N.C. School of Science and Mathematics, according to information from the city. That audit has sparked NCDOT to propose pedestrian improvements to three intersections near the schools.

Intersections being targeted by the improvements include the intersection of Burkemont Avenue (U.S. 64) and West Fleming Drive (U.S. 70), Burkemont Avenue and Conley Street/Community College Drive, West Fleming Drive and Catalyst Way (NCSD) and West Fleming Drive at Morganton Heights Shopping Center, according to information from the city.

All of the intersections are up for high visibility crosswalks, and some will get new pedestrian signalization for their crossings. Other changes include replacement of ramps, and construction of a sidewalk from the Community College Drive intersection to Chick-fil-a.

No local match is required for the funds, according to information from the city. The resolution is only required because of the cost of the project. It will be funded by the state.

Pedestrians who frequent Caldwell Street also are up for some good news.

Council members will vote Monday whether to approve an $87,087 sidewalk connector for the 200-block of Caldwell Street, which is between Bouchelle and Jefferson streets.

The contract would be with Little Mountain Builders of Maiden, who was the responsive, responsible bidder for the project, according to information from the city. The sidewalk project will be funded with community development block grant funds if the contract is approved.

In new business, council members will be presented with two budget amendments for the water department to account for an increase in prices for chemicals used in water treatment materials like pipes, valves and hydrants, according to information from the city.

The wastewater department also has a budget amendment up for discussion because of rising costs of the chemicals used to treat wastewater.

The budget amendments for the water department are worth a combined $169,000, and the wastewater department’s budget amendment is worth $75,000.

The other new business item up for discussion is a sidewalk encroachment for Thornwell Books on South Sterling Street.

The business has asked to use a 6-foot, 3-inch section of the walkway for business use and outdoor seating.

Council members also are due for a pair of closed sessions Monday night, according to information from the city. One of the closed sessions will be used to discuss legal matters, and the other will be to discuss economic development matters, the city said.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Monday in the Council Chambers at Morganton City Hall. This is an hour earlier than normal to allow anyone interested in attending Monday night’s event at CoMMA, “On Your Feet! — The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan,” a chance to attend.