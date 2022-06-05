Proposed city budget holds tax rates, slight increase for water, wastewater rates

Next fiscal year’s proposed budget for the city of Morganton shows only two rate increases, with the tax rates remaining the same.

City Manager Sally Sandy will present her proposed $82.1 million budget for 2022-23 at Monday night’s city council meeting, with the council expected to set a special meeting for June 20 to vote on the budget.

In total, the budget comes in around $4.4 million less than the current fiscal year’s budget.

City customers are looking at seeing their property tax rates hold at 57 cents per $100 of property value. The special downtown tax rate would remain at 14 cents per $100 of property value if the budget is approved.

Water and wastewater customers would see slight rate increases, but for residents in city limits, those increases wouldn’t amount to more than a combined $12 per year for 5,000 gallons of use for each service. Customers outside of city limits would feel the effects of the rate increase a little more, with the combined annual cost for both rates coming out to around $23.

To break that down, the budget would see volume charges for the city’s water rate increase by 4%. That’s about 25 cents per month for customers in city limits and 50 cents per month for customers outside of city limits. Those rates assume the customer is using 5,000 gallons per month, the proposed budget said.

Volume charges for the city’s wastewater rate also would increase by 4%, or about 70 cents per month for customers in city limits and about $1.40 per month for customers outside of city limits. Again, the monthly amount assumes customers are using about 5,000 gallons per month, according to the proposed budget.

While those utilities are seeing rate increases, Sandy has recommended a 5.5% rate decrease for electric customers, which translates to savings of about $60 per year for residential households, and anywhere from $1,300 to $15,000 in annual savings for commercial customers, according to the proposed budget.

Electric, water and wastewater rate changes all would become effective Aug. 1.

Those still plugged into CoMPAS cable might be glad to hear there is no proposed rate increase for television service in the budget.

Internet customers still using the 10 mbps internet speed will find themselves having to upgrade to 50 mbps, which has a rate of $49.95 per month, if the budget is approved as submitted. Sandy said in the budget summary that a national consultant has recommended consolidating internet speed offerings to stay competitive. The change would go into effect in the August billing cycle.

Residential phone customers would see a $3 per month rate drop starting Aug. 1 under the proposed budget.

Sandy has proposed a 4% cost-of-living adjustment for all full-time city employees, which would become effective July 2. The proposed budget also includes a 2% merit increase for eligible, full-time employees that became effective in February. The city’s rate for part-time employees would be increased to $10 per hour under the budget.

The city is expecting a growth in sales tax revenue, and Sandy wrote in her budget that conservative projections are estimating that it will generate more than $6 million for the general fund.

Projects on the table for the general fund this year include buying a new Knuckleboom for the city’s streets department, a new fire truck, a masterplan for CoMMA and a new comprehensive plan to replace Mission 2030. Also included is the first phase of improvements and stream restoration at Bethel Park, which the city has received $443,914 in grant funding to pair with $393,897 of local funds.

Sandy’s budget still will support $125,000 for downtown restaurant recruitment and $120,000 to support street construction for new housing developments.

In the water fund, the biggest chunk of change is dedicated to the sedimentation upgrade at the water treatment plant. That project will require $4.16 million, and staff are looking for grants and low interest loans to fund it.

For the wastewater fund, the city is looking to upgrade and expand the Silver Creek pump station. That has a budget of $5.31 million, and city staff also are looking for grants and low interest loans to fund this project.

This budget includes dollars the city received through the American Rescue Plan Act. The city has selected three priorities for the funding:

A sludge system upgrade at the wastewater plant ($305,000).

Purchase and installation of an equipment wash station at the garage services facility ($530,000).

Resurfacing city streets ($800,000).

The city previously has appointed $1.7 million of the funding for sewer upgrades along N.C. 181. With those funding commitments, the city still has about $1.5 million in federal ARPA funds that must be committed by December 2024. The funds have to be spent by December 2026.

Also on the agenda Monday night are:

A budget amendment to recognize an insurance reimbursement for the sanitation department.

A grant application for the Bethel Park stream restoration project.

An amendment to the solid waste management ordinance.

A public hearing for the community development block grant action plan, its approval and a budget ordinance and administration contract.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Morganton City Hall.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

