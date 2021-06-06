Proposed city budget keeps tax rate, cuts electric rates

Morganton residents may breathe a sigh of relief when they hear that the city’s proposed budget for 2021-22 has electric rates dropping and many others holding steady.

In the proposed budget, which will be presented by City Manager Sally Sandy at the city council’s Monday night meeting, electric rates will drop from 2% to 7%. That would result in annual savings of about $27 for individual households, and between $500 and $5,000 for commercial customers, according to the proposed budget. Industrial customers will see an average 2% in savings.

The city’s property tax rate is expected to hold steady at 57 cents per $100 of property value, and the downtown special tax rate also is expected to hold at 14 cents per $100 value.

Solid waste user fees will hold steady at $12 per month for residential service, and no change is expected for commercial service fees. The city recommended those looking for recycling pickup turn to Simply Green Recycling, or any of the four manned convenience centers across Burke County.

The motor vehicle tax rate also is expected to stay the same at $20 per vehicle, according to information from the city.

Water and wastewater rates are expected to hold steady. The same is expected for internet and phone rates through CoMPAS Cable.