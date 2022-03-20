Public comments fueled by developments in homeless community

Editor’s note: This is the third article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The fourth article also was published in Sunday’s print edition of The News Herald, and the fifth will be published in Wednesday’s print edition.
A typical Morganton City Council meeting hears few public comments, and oftentimes none at all.
But the March 7 meeting saw 20 minutes’ worth of comments from attendees, and the mayor had to cut the comments short to move forward with the council’s agenda for the night.
All the comments boiled down to one major topic: homelessness in Burke County. More than that, all but one of the comments were regarding a specific camp on Dogwood Drive where the homeowner invited a group of people experiencing homelessness to live after their Herron Street camp was abated by the city.
Joseph Bateman, the homeowner who invited the group to stay on his property, told the council he didn’t think there was a homeless camp.
“I’m looking for that at the moment, but I do have some friends staying in my backyard,” Bateman said. “I think people have taken things the wrong way.”
He said he didn’t think neighbors should have any safety concerns, and said he wanted to help people going through hard times get back on their feet.
“What we’re trying to do is remove some of the folks that are in the clutter of this … because somebody chooses to live in a tent, it’s immoral to say that they have to own a home, rent a home, what if they can’t afford a home?” Bateman said. “Many of these people are born into poverty. They don’t have the same opportunities that many of us have and we take for granted.”
Two of the people staying in his backyard, Floyd Bethea and Jessica Beam, spoke at the meeting, asking the neighborhood to give them a chance.
“We’re not all bad people,” Bethea said. “We are willing to do anything to help all the neighbors in any type of form or fashion that we can do. We just want to be friendly. We’re not too bad off, we’re just unfortunate.”
Beam said she’s been homeless for about 10 years, and said she wished there were more low-income housing options available in the city.
“All I’m saying is I want people to give us a chance,” Beam said. “I go out every day trying to find a job. People bought us bicycles. That’s all I can say. I just want somebody to give us a chance because we’re not bad people.”
Neighbors who spoke at the meeting cited concerns of declining property values and security issues.
“This has always been a quiet, peaceful neighborhood where neighbor helps neighbor,” said John Shelor. “At this time, all houses, sheds, cars are locked down solid. We’re also keeping an eagle eye on our property for trespassing and so on. These are things that are taking us out of our norm.”
Judith Ford, another resident on Dogwood Drive, said she has a degree in human services and thought the Batemans meant well trying to help the group, but they lack the resources needed to help at this scale.
“First, in terms of knowledge and skills, Mr. Bateman has no training in this field,” Ford said. “He’s not a licensed social worker, he doesn’t have counseling experience, he’s never worked in addiction recovery or mental health care that we are aware of.”
She said despite Bateman’s assertion that he wouldn’t be allowing drugs in the camp, neighbors were concerned he couldn’t effectively monitor the situation and people could go to surrounding properties to use drugs. She said they’re also concerned that the Batemans lack the facilities needed for the people staying on their property.
“Without proper facilities, the Batemans cannot provide things such as running water, electricity and basic sanitary conditions such as proper disposal of all the sewage,” Ford said.
She said another neighbor has reported hearing dog fights regularly, and has had to pick her dog up and carry it inside because a dog that belonged to a camper was acting aggressively on her property.
Ford said the situation might be different if the Batemans lived outside of city limits on a larger property, but the current property just doesn’t meet the needs for a project this size.
“It very much looks like the Batemans may have had sincere intentions, but they jumped into something without forethought, without preparation, without expertise and without consulting the city or the neighbors beforehand,” Ford said. “This is certainly the wrong location for this and it is too haphazard of a way to go about it.”
Jeff Barrett, a Marine Corps veteran and local educator who lives on Vine Arden Road, said he showed a picture of the former camp on Herron Street to some of his kids.
“I’ve been to a lot of crappy places, I can tell you that,” Barrett said. “Bosnia, Iraq, and the other day, I took a picture out of The News Herald and put it up on a Powerpoint for my kids. I said, ‘guys, what country do you think this is in?’ It was of the homeless camp on Herron Street. Kids were saying Ukraine, Bosnia, some other places. I said, ‘that’s Morganton, North Carolina.’”
He said he has newfound security and safety concerns because of the developments on Dogwood Drive.
“In my 20 years of living on Vine Arden, I’ve never had to lock my vehicles up until now,” Barrett said. “I’ve never had to worry about my wife until now. I’m not saying these folks are a threat.”
He said he was all about giving people a second chance, but they needed to want to help themselves and it needed to happen through the proper channels.
Another of the speakers, Tim Norman, asked the city to enforce its code of ordinances, something the city started early last week when the Batemans receive a notice of violation in the mail.
Bateman told The News Herald on Tuesday that he didn’t intend to get in compliance with the notice, and fired back with a letter asking the city to cease and desist what he described as harassment.
The city told The News Herald it was working on a response to that letter. The News Herald also learned that five people already have signed up to speak at the city council’s April 4 meeting. That meeting will start with public comments at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at Morganton City Hall.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.