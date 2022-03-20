Public comments fueled by developments in homeless community

“What we’re trying to do is remove some of the folks that are in the clutter of this … because somebody chooses to live in a tent, it’s immoral to say that they have to own a home, rent a home, what if they can’t afford a home?” Bateman said. “Many of these people are born into poverty. They don’t have the same opportunities that many of us have and we take for granted.”

Two of the people staying in his backyard, Floyd Bethea and Jessica Beam, spoke at the meeting, asking the neighborhood to give them a chance.

“We’re not all bad people,” Bethea said. “We are willing to do anything to help all the neighbors in any type of form or fashion that we can do. We just want to be friendly. We’re not too bad off, we’re just unfortunate.”

Beam said she’s been homeless for about 10 years, and said she wished there were more low-income housing options available in the city.

“All I’m saying is I want people to give us a chance,” Beam said. “I go out every day trying to find a job. People bought us bicycles. That’s all I can say. I just want somebody to give us a chance because we’re not bad people.”