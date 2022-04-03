Public meeting on Bethel Park renovations set for Monday

Bethel Park, infamous for flooding nearly every time it rains, soon will undergo a stream restoration project to mitigate some of that damage.

And with that project on the books, the city staff now is looking for the Morganton City Council to greenlight a grant application to the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund for renovations and new amenities at the park.

The council will decide at its regular meeting Monday night whether to go ahead with the grant application, but a public meeting will be held ahead of the council meeting to hear what residents want to see happen at the park.

The public meeting, set for 4:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Morganton City Hall, will see presentations from Rob Winkler, Morganton parks and recreation director and Phillip Lookadoo, director of development and design.

Winkler told The News Herald the city staff is hoping to apply for a $500,000 grant through PARTF, and that the grant will have a required local match.

The city already has received a grant from the N.C. Land and Water Fund for phase one of the stream restoration project, which information from the city said could be used as the local match to the PARTF grant.

Winkler said there are some amenities the city already anticipates incorporating into grant funding, like elevating the walking track and potentially relocating the dog park.

That’s because the stream restoration project, which will expand the capacity of the streams that flow through Bethel Park, will cause the park to lose some of the space its amenities occupy.

“The stream restorations are essential,” Winkler said. “They’re the foundation of actually restoring this park. Without the stream restorations, we couldn’t do the updated amenities because we couldn’t secure the fact that they’re not going to be consistently affected.”

He said this is just phase one of renovations at the park, and he sees the potential for multiple phases of renovations that would continue to add more amenities to the park as funding allows moving forward.

Winkler said the city staff is looking at the potential of updating playground equipment and adding picnic shelters or other shade structures, but he said the city wants to prioritize relocating and repairing existing amenities that are in demand at the park.

“We’ve got a diverse community,” Winkler said. “We want to be able to offer multiple things so that we can fill this park up. The more users, the better. The more eyes on a park, the safer it is.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

