Public power week celebrated with random drawings for electric credits

The city of Morganton joins more than 70 public power communities in North Carolina and more than 2,000 across the country in celebrating Public Power Week through Saturday.

Public Power Week is an annual opportunity to shine a light on the value cities and towns that own and operate their electric system provide their customers and their communities.

“Our locally owned and operated electric utility provides far-reaching value, like affordable and sustainable power, unmatched reliability, excellent local service, and essential local jobs,” said Sally Sandy, Morganton city manager. “We are proud and excited to celebrate that value and our local utility employees who are committed to serving our customers here in Morganton.”

Public power cities and towns in North Carolina provide safe, affordable, and sustainable electricity with a reliability rating of 99.98% — more reliable than other power providers. In fact, public power customers in North Carolina experience 40% fewer outages than other power providers’ customers. And when the power does go out, public power lineworkers restore power faster than other providers.

Because public power providers are locally owned, locally operated and locally controlled, they answer to their local customers — not to shareholders. They make decisions based on what’s best for their customers and their communities. Public power utilities also provide jobs that support their local economy.

Morganton has been powering its community since 1899. It currently employs 24 people who operate 225 miles of distribution lines and five substations to serve its 8,460 residential and business customers.

Since public power providers are not-for-profit, any funds generated by residents paying their power bills go back into the community.

“The strength of public power is the value it provides its customers and communities,” said Roy Jones, CEO of ElectriCities, a nonprofit organization that provides services and support to public power communities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. “Public power providers are essential community assets and dependable institutions that provide excellent service, valuable energy solutions, and a commitment to community.”

Each October, public power communities across the nation celebrate the value of owning and operating their electric system. In Morganton, local officials are celebrating the value of public power and honoring utility workers with a series of special events and activities:

A customer appreciation table in the lobby of Morganton City Hall with pens, lollipops and coloring books

A selfie station in the Morganton City Hall lobby which will qualify you for prizes

Random drawings for electric credits on your Morganton electric bill

Energy kit giveaways

Learn more about the value of public power at www.electricities.com/benefits.