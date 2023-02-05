The Morganton Department of Public Safety is asking council members to consider making it possible for more officers to have take-home patrol vehicles.

Morganton City Council members are expected to vote on a revised take-home car policy for the department at its Monday night meeting, according to information from the city.

The department first started offering take-home cars to officers in 2016 if they lived in Burke County, but now is looking to expand the policy to allow employees from outside the county to take home their patrol vehicle, said MDPS Chief Jason Whisnant in a memo to City Manager Sally Sandy.

“Recruiting, retention and emergency call-back of public safety officers has been a constant challenge for the Public Safety Department,” Whisnant said in the memo.

He goes on to cite multiple other surrounding agencies that have expanded their take-home car policies over the years, including:

Burke County, where deputies must live within a 10-mile radius of the county line.

Lenoir, where officers must live within a 25-mile radius of the agency’s headquarters.

Hickory, which requires officers live within a 25 minute drive of the city.

Marion, where officers must live within a 25-mile radius of city limits.

Whisnant said in the memo that Public Safety has missed out on multiple potential applicants because of its take-home vehicle policy limitations, including several people who lived in Caldwell or McDowell counties where law enforcement pay is less than MDPS offers.

He asks in the memo that the city council approve a change to the policy to include anyone who lives within a 25-mile radius of MDPS headquarters on College Street.

Also up for discussion is approval of a $32,200 budget amendment to pay for environmental assessments on two properties the council already has agreed to sell.

The properties, on East Union Street and East Meeting Street, both require assessments. The city council agreed to sell the properties during its December and January meetings, and is set to bring in $425,000 for one of the properties and $115,000 for the other.

More American Rescue Plan Act dollars are up for discussion at the meeting, as well.

The city of Morganton’s storm water audit encouraged the completion of a new car wash station, a project the city has been planning and designing for more than a year. The wash station also is a component of the city’s compliance with state permits.

The city put the project out for bids and on the second attempt at getting bids, the lowest responsive, responsible bid came in at $1.069 million from V. Stewart McKee General Contractors. That was over the city’s original anticipated budget of $530,000, so city staff negotiated, reduced the scope of the project and got the costs down to $700,000.

City staff members are requesting the city use ARPA funds to pay for the project.

Council members also will discuss:

Proposed electric guidelines for the public

Budget amendments for insurance reimbursements and for receiving grant funding

Advertising unpaid real estate taxes

Minutes from the council’s January meeting

The meeting will begin with public comment at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Morganton City Hall.