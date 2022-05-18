Relationships, deputy recruitment and retention top priorities for presumptive sheriff-elect

After a projected primary win, Burke County’s longtime chief deputy has become the sheriff-elect.

With all 33 precincts reporting, Republican Banks Hinceman claimed 63.05% of the vote, according to records from the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. Election results won’t be final until canvassing May 27.

Hinceman, who has been the chief deputy at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years, said everything felt surreal Tuesday night as he and his supporters celebrated the win at Town Tavern restaurant in Morganton.

“I’m just deeply humbled for the support from the citizens of Burke County, those people who voted for me,” Hinceman told The News Herald. “I’m just deeply humbled and I look forward to serving as your sheriff for the next four years.”

Hinceman bested former sheriff Richard Epley. Epley served as sheriff from 1994 to 1998 when he lost to retired sheriff John T. McDevitt. Including this election, Epley has unsuccessfully ran for sheriff five times.

Epley could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.

Hinceman was thankful for the support of his fellow Republicans and unaffiliated voters alike, and said he planned to lead his office to treat everyone equally.

“I will be everybody’s sheriff,” Hinceman said. “No matter your race, your religion, color or creed, we will serve the county with honor.”

With no opposition for the November general election, Hinceman is expected to become the county’s sheriff for the next four years.

“I want to thank Sheriff (Steve) Whisenant for the time I’ve spent under him,” Hinceman said. “I look forward to that transition into my own office of sheriff, and I think it’ll be a very smooth transition.”

His plans for office are to focus on the basics: continuing to build solid relationships with surrounding law enforcement agencies, county commissioners and the district attorney’s office.

“One thing we’ve got to do is work with our county commissioners to increase our pay to attract new deputies and detention officers, and retain the deputies and detention officers that we have now,” Hinceman said. “Retention is huge at the sheriff’s office because of the amount of money that you put into them as far as training and the experiences that they have, the different certifications that they have.

“When one of those deputies walks away with all of that, the county really loses.”

He said he’d like to see Burke County’s pay for deputies be competitive enough to start attracting officers from other agencies.

“I would like to be on the receiving end of that,” Hinceman said. “We’ve lost a lot of officers to other agencies and even the private sector.”

He said he’d like to work with the district attorney’s office to make sure repeat offenders and drug dealers who continue to commit more offenses are taken off the streets.

“Everything I’ve mentioned is going to be contingent on having a good working relationship with the county commissioners, with the district attorney’s office,” Hinceman said. “I’m just going to continue to work on good relationships with those people that we have to work with.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

