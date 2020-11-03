 Skip to main content
Republicans sweep Burke for 2020 election
Election 2020

Republicans sweep Burke for 2020 election

110320-mnh-news-repubsbreak-p1

Burke County Republicans gather at the Morganton Community House ahead of results of the 2020 election being released.

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

Republican candidates claimed all the offices up for election in Burke County.

President Donald Trump took 69.94 percent of the county’s votes, or 30,814 votes, compared to challenger Joe Biden’s 12,985 votes, according to the North Carolina State Board of Education website.

Lt. Gov. Dan Forest beat out Gov. Roy Cooper in Burke County with 28,724 votes compared to Cooper’s 14,870 votes, and republican Mark Robinson won the county for the office of lieutenant governor with 30,531 votes to Yvonne Lewis Holley’s 13,048 votes.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis also won the county with 65.62 percent of the vote, compared to challenger Cal Cunningham’s 12,981 votes. Virginia Foxx took 68.96 percent of the vote for the District 5 of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hugh Blackwell won another term as a representative in the NC House, and Warren Daniel won again as a North Carolina State Senator.

The incumbent republican county commissioners also swept their race, with Jeff Brittain, Scott Mulwee and Johnnie Carswell all earning themselves another term on the board.

Additional election coverage will follow as the night progresses. All election results are considered unofficial until canvassing on Nov. 13.

