Roadside marker to be unveiled for historically Black neighborhood

downtown historic districts.JPG

A map shows all the historic districts in downtown Morganton. The Jonesboro Historic District is highlighted in pink.

 Submitted, city of Morganton

A Morganton neighborhood will receive a historical marker this weekend.

The public is invited to the unveiling of the long-awaited Jonesboro Historic District roadside marker on Saturday. Sponsored by the city of Morganton Historic Preservation Commission, the marker will further distinguish this district and its importance in Morganton’s history.

The Jonesboro Historic District celebrates the era between 1895 and 1935. The district is known as Morganton’s oldest, intact historically Black neighborhood, home to prominent residents of the era, and is distinguished by the vernacular style of the homes and rural character of the landscape.

The public will be able to witness the unveiling of this marker Saturday at 11 a.m. on West Concord Street near Jones Street.

The Jonesboro Historic District was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987 and is one of nine National Historic Districts in Morganton. It is the first district to receive a local marker of this type.

