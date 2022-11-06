Sale of city-owned property could bring more than 100 new residential units in Morganton

Members of the Morganton City Council will consider at its meeting Monday night whether to sell two sets of properties, with the potential buyers proposing more than 100 residential units on the properties.

The first offer, for three tracts of vacant property along East Union and White streets totaling a little more than half an acre, comes from Norvell Management LLC. The company is looking to buy the properties for $115,000 and develop about 5,000 square feet of commercial or retail space, up to 40 market-rate residential units and an open or green area at the intersection of East Union and White streets.

Norvell already owns property adjacent to the city-owned lots.

The next set of properties, six adjoining vacant tracts in the 400-block of East Meeting Street (between White and Church streets) covers about 1.7 acres of land, according to information from the city.

Concord-based Green Street Properties LLC has offered $425,000 for the properties, and plans to 70 units of market-rate housing which would include apartments and town homes, the city said.

Also included in the company’s plans is an open space suitable for recreation or a dog park and green spaces adjoining the buildings.

Construction on this property would begin within six months of the closing date.

Council members will decide whether to adopt a resolution of intent to sell both properties at Monday night’s meeting. If adopted, the city will advertise for upset bids.

Upset bids would have to increase the offered price and offer the same or similar conditions for development on the properties.

In other construction news, Western Piedmont Community College will be asking the council to approve an alternative design for landscaping at the school’s new trades building.

Information from the city indicated only about 10% of the building is in the corridor overlay of Burkemont Avenue, so city staff relieved WPCC of some architectural and design requirements for the building. It also indicated the city considered the lot, which is about 122 acres, as two separate lots to alleviate landscaping requirements.

Still, the current approved plan calls for 18 small trees, 155 shrubs of various sizes and a mulched planting bed, according to information from the city.

WPCC has indicated this landscaping plan would require more staff for upkeep, and has requested to replace the plan with one that includes no shrubs but instead a variety of tree species to minimize the landscaping’s impact on staff, according to information from the city.

City staff initially told WPCC they didn’t think the new design would meet the intent of the ordinance, and offered to reduce the required plantings by 10%, which is allowed by ordinance, but WPCC declined and sought approval from the city’s planning and zoning commission for an alternative plan.

The commission voted 7-2 against the alternative design. Council members will hold a public hearing and consider whether to go against the commission’s recommendation and approve the design, or hold to the commission’s recommendation.

Also on the agenda Monday night is:

Awarding entitlement funds to nonprofits.

Accepting two grants for the Bethel Park project.

Amendments to the ordinance on the community appearance advisory commission.

Establishing new fire inspection violation fees.

Agreements related to the construction of the bridge on West Fleming Drive near Morganton Heights Shopping Center.

A contract to replace the flooring in the gym at Mountain View Community Recreation Center.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Morganton City Hall.