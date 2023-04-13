New art is adorning the streets of Morganton.

Three sculptures have been chosen by the Morganton Cultural Arts Commission’s inaugural “Sculpture on The Town” revolving public art exhibition.

The sculptures are on round concrete bases, placed in various locations around town, and will be on display through January.

“This has been such a long time coming,” said Sharon Jablonski, director of cultural and creative development for the city of Morganton. “I have wanted sculptures like this in town for over 30 years, and the Morganton Arts Commission has just really worked hard at making this happen and I’m excited to say that you’re going to see a lot more come out of this commission.”

This project aims to increase community interest for public art and to offer artists a unique opportunity to display their original sculptural works.

Thirteen artists from seven states submitted 20 sculpture pieces. Later in the year, there will be an opportunity for the public to vote on their favorite sculpture.

Here’s a look at the statues around town.

“Pure Me”

Tom Risser, of Matthews, created “Pure Me” out of stainless steel. It now sits on the side of North Green Street near Spainhour Street.

“I created it through re-purposing scrap material from my ‘day’ job as an engineer of packaging equipment — it represents a bit of my turning the materials into something else and finding the balance point between what is ‘normal’ in one sense towards what can be seen if you spin it topsy turvy,” Risser said.

Risser has been creating art since he was 34, professionally — which is a late start for many, but it took a while he said for his engineering brain to accept the other side. Perhaps his skateboarding influence made that transition easier. You can search him out on the internet and see a passionate creator of skate and sculpture parks, art, machinery, photography, cement and stainless sculpture, glass and paintings … basically, he says, he has a lot of energy.

“Rising Spirits”

Created by Asheville artist Harry McDaniel, “Rising Spirits” stands strong on the corner of North Green and Collett streets in Morganton near CVS Pharmacy.

Made of aluminum, the sculpture is composed of three fluid forms, pushed close together, creating an irregular interior space. The composition conveys a sense of upward motion and interaction between the three sections. The various surface textures and the gaps between the sections invite closer exploration.

Harry McDaniel was born in Wichita, Kansas in 1959 and spent the latter half of his childhood in Raleigh, North Carolina. Throughout his childhood, he enjoyed creating and constructing things. In his mid-20s he began to take a serious interest in sculpting and painting. In recent years, his focus has been outdoor sculpture in aluminum and steel. His first public art commission was in 1988. Since then he has installed permanent works from Michigan to Florida.

“Equity”

“Equity,” designed by Cape Girardeau, Missouri-based artist Nathan Pierce can be seen in the landscaped island at West Union and Meeting Streets in downtown Morganton.

Pierce’s large public sculptures reflect not only his personal interest in architectural forms, but also a belief that communication plays a fundamental role in our perceptions of the world we live in. His work has always dealt with the conflicts of confinement and freedom and exploring catalysts between the two: building or destroying communication.

“The material I use and the process of my work is directly influenced by experience,” Pierce said. “Inspired by his many years in the construction business, the idea to create sculpture from those same materials seemed natural and permanent. The decision to utilize the benefits of structural steel in my work also comes from being inspired by the fabrication process.

“I enjoy the dedication and commitment that is required with this material, it helps build character. The relationship that these pieces have with the natural environment communicate to the viewer. It is this connection that helps activate our imagination and helps us see the world differently. These particular sculpture is made of weathered steel.”

Pierce’s work has been displayed extensively in public outdoor sculpture programs across the Midwest, including, The Chicago Sculpture Exhibit, SPACES Sculpture Invitational in Huntsville Alabama, and was the recipient of the Lewis C Weinberg Award at Skokie North Shore Sculpture Park. The city of Bentonville, Arkansas, the Paradise Palms & Sculpture Garden of West Delray Beach, Florida, and the city of Decatur, Georgia have commissioned his monumental sculptures for permanent collections.

The Morganton Cultural Arts Commission will be announcing later this month the artist(s) and their artwork selected for print on “wraps”. These custom printed wraps will be placed on the transformers located behind the Stage on the Courthouse Square. To learn more about the Morganton Cultural Arts Commission visit our website https://morganton.art or follow us on Instagram @MorgantonCAC.