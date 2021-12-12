Some Burke candidates file before court's stay

Election filing last week was on and off, literally, as the state’s judicial system weighs the merits of lawsuits claiming newly approved districts were gerrymandered.

Shortly before filing was set to start at noon Dec. 6, the North Carolina Court of Appeals put a stay on filing for the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. Senate and N.C. House. The stay was put in place so judges could consider a lawsuit that claims the new districts are illegal partisan gerrymanders, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The court reversed its decision later that evening, according to the N.C. Board of Elections, and filing for the 2022 election continued bright and early Tuesday morning.

That didn’t last long, though.

The N.C. Supreme Court late Wednesday afternoon suspended candidate filing for all offices for the 2022 primary election and pushed back the 2022 primary while legal challenges to the new districts are considered.