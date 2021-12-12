Some Burke candidates file before court's stay

Election filing last week was on and off, literally, as the state’s judicial system weighs the merits of lawsuits claiming newly approved districts were gerrymandered.
Shortly before filing was set to start at noon Dec. 6, the North Carolina Court of Appeals put a stay on filing for the state’s seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. Senate and N.C. House. The stay was put in place so judges could consider a lawsuit that claims the new districts are illegal partisan gerrymanders, according to a report from the Associated Press.
The court reversed its decision later that evening, according to the N.C. Board of Elections, and filing for the 2022 election continued bright and early Tuesday morning.
That didn’t last long, though.
The N.C. Supreme Court late Wednesday afternoon suspended candidate filing for all offices for the 2022 primary election and pushed back the 2022 primary while legal challenges to the new districts are considered.
The primary, originally set to be held March 8, won’t be held until May 17, according to the state board of elections. Filings up to this point will still be accepted for the new primary schedule, the state supreme court said, but candidates will be able to withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period.
If whatever decision the courts ultimately reach about the new districts affects a candidate’s eligibility to hold an office for which they already filed to run, the state supreme court said that person may withdraw their candidacy and file for any other office they are eligible to hold during the new filing period.
But before Wednesday’s decision was handed down, several Burke County candidates were able to file.
Republicans Randy Burns and Thomas Johnson filed Tuesday for seats on the board of county commissioners. Republican Richard Epley on Tuesday added his name to the list for the sheriff’s race, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.
Burns and Johnson joined republican Jennie Cook in the race for one of two seats open on the board of commissioners, while Epley will square off against Banks Hinceman for the Republican nomination for sheriff. Cook and Hinceman filed to run for office Monday.
Three candidates — Republicans Crystal Carpenter and Bryan Steen and Democrat Becky Weatherman — filed to run for clerk of court Monday. No other candidates joined the race before filing was halted by North Carolina’s highest court late Wednesday afternoon.
Warren Daniel, who currently represents Burke, Caldwell and Avery counties in N.C. Senate 46, filed to run for re-election Tuesday.
But Daniel, who co-chairs the state senate’s redistricting and elections committee, had his district redrawn. The new district includes Burke and McDowell counties, along with a crescent of Buncombe County that stretches from its northwest corner to its southeast corner.
It’s from that section of Buncombe County that Daniel found primary competition — if the election districts remain in place for the 2022 election.
Republican Mark Crawford, of Montreat, filed Wednesday to challenge Daniel for his seat in the N.C. Senate, according to information from Mace.
Hugh Blackwell, Burke County’s representative in the N.C. House, also was able to file Tuesday, Mace said. No one filed to run against Blackwell before filing was suspended Wednesday.
Several judicial candidates also filed to run before Wednesday’s action by the state supreme court.
Starting from the state’s highest court and working down, Morganton native Sam J. Ervin IV filed to run for re-election to seat 5 on the North Carolina Supreme Court. He was first elected to the court in 2014.
Ervin, a Democrat, currently doesn’t have any primary competition.
But Republicans April C. Wood and Trey Allen filed to campaign for the Republican nomination for his seat on the court.
Democrat Lucy Inman and Republican Richard Dietz have filed to run for the state supreme court’s seat 3, according to information from Mace.
On the North Carolina Court of Appeals, the following candidates have filed for seats:
- Republican Julee Tate Flood filed for seat 8
- Republicans Beth Freshwater Smith and Donna Stroud file for seat 9
- Democrat Gale Murray Adams and Republican John Tyson filed for seat 10
- Democrat Darren Jackson and Republican Michael Stading filed for seat 11
In the local court system, Dan Kuehnert is seeking re-election as a superior court judge for district 25A, seat 2.
The following candidates all are seeking re-election as district court judges for district 25:
- Republican David W. Aycock filed for seat 1
- Republican Wes W. Barkley filed for seat 2
- Republican Sherri Wilson Elliott filed for seat 3
- Republican Robert A. Mullinax Jr. filed for seat 4
- Republican Amy Sigmon Walker filed for seat 5
- Republican Clifton H. Smith filed for seat 6
At the federal level, North Carolina’s new districts put Burke into the 13th district, along with McDowell, Rutherford, Cleveland, Polk and Gaston counties, and the western-most portion of Mecklenburg County.
Republican Madison Cawthorn, who currently represents the state’s 11th district, has filed to run for the seat, according to information from Mace. Democrat Josh Remillard, of Candler, also filed to run for the seat.
It wasn’t clear Friday afternoon when filing would resume for candidates, but the state supreme court directed the trial court to hold any necessary proceedings and provide a written ruling on or before Jan. 11. Any appeal of the trial court’s decision must be filed within two business days of the ruling.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.