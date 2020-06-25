Streateries, parklets expand downtown dining access

Driving around downtown Morganton might look a little different now that a couple of parking spots and part of King Street are blocked off with tables and chairs filling their spots.

Sharon Jablonski, director of the city’s Main Street department, said the city was looking for ways to help restaurants expand their capacity and help diners feel more comfortable.

Looking at some other cities around the state, the idea of “parklets” and “streateries” was born.

The parklets will take up a couple of parking spots around town, one in front of The Grind Café on West Union Street and another down the street near Brown Mountain Bottleworks and Homer’s.

The streatery will run alongside the park area beside Root and Vine on King Street, closing a portion of the street. Jablonski said all of the parking lots on King Street will be accessible from East Meeting Street, and Morganton Savings Bank customers still will be able to leave the bank from King Street; they’ll just have to turn right.

Jablonski said the city chose that street because it offers plenty of shade to help keep diners cool on hot summer days.

“We’re going to try to make it a showpiece,” Jablonski said. “It’ll have tables, chairs, umbrellas, more artwork within it ... I think it’ll grab a lot of attention for us.”

The city had artist Brandon Lynn, also known as “The Swede,” paint a mural on North King Street to serve as a walkway for those utilizing the streatery.

Lynn, who also painted the mural on the side of Oak Hill Iron + Wood, said there wasn’t a specific theme to the mural and there were no political motivations. He said he just wanted it to be happy.