Tattoo, body piercing establishments now welcome in downtown Morganton

Council members also made a couple of other changes to the zoning ordinance that should allow a property owner to build on his property on Lyman Court.

The first change added a restricted residential overlay to the area of the property, which would restrict uses in the district to residential only but allow for higher density builds, like apartments, duplexes or condominiums, in districts where those are allowed.

“What this overlay allows them to do is to gain that density, but it gives the neighboring properties, it gives city council, the planning and zoning commission, it gives them the reliability that there’s not going to be any commercial uses developed or constructed around those properties,” said Phillip Lookadoo, director of the city’s department of development and design. “In the climate that we’re in now, with the housing shortage and what not, it really allows us a tool to be able to get higher density housing, particularly in and around the downtown, without fear of an incompatible use adjacent to that residential, or existing residential, rather.”

After adopting that zoning ordinance, council voted to rezone about two acres on Lyman Court from residential low/conditional use to medium intensity district with the restricted residential overlay.