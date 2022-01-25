Town of Hildebran gets state grant for park on old school property

HILDEBRAN — A local town hopes soon to have a new attraction for residents to enjoy after it was awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding.
The town of Hildebran received a grant worth $289,700 from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund to develop a park on the old high school property in town.
Mayor Wendell Hildebrand said town leaders were excited to receive confirmation that the grant was awarded.
“We are really blessed,” Hildebrand said. “We thought we were just going to get a small grant, … and we got this $289,700 grant.”
Town Manager Logan Shook told the town council Monday night that the town can’t use the grant money until it is under contract with the state, but the town’s consultant learned the state has started working on the contracts but hasn’t distributed them yet.
It’ll be up to the council, Hildebrand said, but he knows what he’d like to see at the new recreation site.
“One of the things we want is a permanent stage,” he said. “For our cruise-ins we just have a temporary stage that we’ve been using for years. We want something permanent, something that maybe could even have a screen behind it where we could show movies outside, and have a little gathering area in front of it.”
He said since the town no longer has a public swimming pool, he’d also like to see a splash pad join the lineup.
He said he’d also like to see a replica of the old school tower built on the site. The tower was torn down in September over concerns its condition could have prevented the town from receiving funding from the trust fund.
“It looks like things are going to start happening pretty quick now,” Hildebrand said.
The mayor said the town also is seeking additional outside funding to help cover the costs of the new park, but it hasn’t been finalized yet.
“(Town staff members) have worked hard, and they have been very patient,” Hildebrand said. “I thank the staff very much. I appreciate them, and I appreciate the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.”
