Town of Hildebran gets state grant for park on old school property

HILDEBRAN — A local town hopes soon to have a new attraction for residents to enjoy after it was awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant funding.

The town of Hildebran received a grant worth $289,700 from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund to develop a park on the old high school property in town.

Mayor Wendell Hildebrand said town leaders were excited to receive confirmation that the grant was awarded.

“We are really blessed,” Hildebrand said. “We thought we were just going to get a small grant, … and we got this $289,700 grant.”

Town Manager Logan Shook told the town council Monday night that the town can’t use the grant money until it is under contract with the state, but the town’s consultant learned the state has started working on the contracts but hasn’t distributed them yet.

It’ll be up to the council, Hildebrand said, but he knows what he’d like to see at the new recreation site.