Town to host first water fight, school supply drive

GLEN ALPINE — Firefighters spend their days putting out fires, but this weekend in Glen Alpine they’ll be helping families beat the summer heat and supporting a good cause.

The town of Glen Alpine will be hosting a water fight at 6 p.m. Saturday on Linville Street between North Bridge and Catawba streets, according to information on the town’s Facebook page.

Attendees are invited to line the street wearing something they’re comfortable getting drenched in and armed with water balloons and squirt guns to take on the town’s firefighters in a water fight. No Splat guns are allowed.

Firefighters, armed with their own squirt guns and water balloons, will ride down the street on a firetruck in a battle as long as water supplies last.

Water stations will be set up along the street to reload, and the town will be taking up donations of school supplies at the stage on Linville Street to be distributed to local schools.

This is the first year the town will host this event, but officials hope it will become a lasting tradition to celebrate the end of summer and return to schools.

“I would love for this to take off and become an annual event for back-to-school,” said Melissa Lalonde, town clerk. “The kids can get out and enjoy a water fight with some of the firefighters, it’s a good chance for our firefighters to interact with the community as well, and in return, get school supplies to help out the schools in our community.”

If bad weather prevents the water fight from taking place, the event will be rescheduled for Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. Parking for the event will be similar to the town’s Fourth of July parade set up.