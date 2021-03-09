Valdese mayor won't seek reelection

VALDESE — Valdese Mayor Chip Black announced last week that he doesn’t plan to run for reelection this year.

Black, 67, said the decision to not run was not an easy or quick one. He said he’s been thinking about it for at least a year.

Black said he believes it’s probably a good idea for the town to have some new leadership and new thinking, and that played into his decision. After a while, you run out of good ideas, he said. He thinks it’s good to have some turnover in elected leadership.

Black said he also wanted to give the town council and the community plenty of time between now and the July filing date in case any were interested in filing for the seat.

And Black thinks there are some people on the council and in the community who would make a good mayor.

Black said it’s been a wonderful time for him on the board, and that he hopes people look back on his time serving the town positively.

Come November, Black will have served seven years as mayor. He was mayor pro-tem on the council when former Mayor Jim Hatley died Jan. 9, 2015. Black was appointed to serve as mayor and was then elected to the seat later that year.