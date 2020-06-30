Valdese Town Council votes to fund library

VALDESE — In a change of plans, the Valdese Town Council voted to include funding in its budget for the Valdese Public Library Monday night in the council chambers at the town hall. The proposed budget did not include any funding for the library branch after the 2019-20 included $40,000 in funding, which was down from $50,000 in previous years.

Roy Sweezy made a motion that the council appropriate funds from various recreation activities that were cancelled due to the pandemic, such as Family Friday Night concerts. The motion was seconded by Frances Hildebran.

In discussion, Mayor Pro-Tem Susan Stevenson offered her disapproval of the funding.

“Right now, we don’t know how much funding we’re going to have,” she said. “We have lots of different needs. I think we need to do a little more investigation on where our funds are going when they go to the library, and making sure we get full benefits from that. We’re not assured if we take this money from our Friday Nights, we may have to have it to pay the fire department, or the police, or pay for essential things. I’d love to fund the library. It is a very essential thing, but I think there are safety issues and other essentials that we’re going to have to have, and it’s too early to tie up our funds right now.”

Hildebran said this is her ninth budget since being on the council.

“Every year when we come to this lineup in the budget, we have to bring it up almost like a debate,” Hildebran said. “There at one time used to be an agreement in the county, and that agreement held over a period of 10 or so years. I would like to recommend that our management, the (town) manager (Seth Eckard) and our finance director (Bo Weichel) meet with the county manager and the (Burke County Public) Library Director (Jim Wilson) and see if we can come up with some kind of agreement. I even recommend that since we can’t identify what the money is used for, that in the agreement we come up with specific uses for that money.