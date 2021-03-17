VIDEO: More than 60 people ask county to remove Confederate statue from square

“If indeed, in this very hour, God is drawing our attention across our nation to this longstanding divide, are we, in this county, and you, as county representatives, seeking a stance of neither side, or merely passively resting on the side of the status quo?” Logan said. “Could the removal of the Confederate monument and the statue be God’s plan for Burke right now? Could it also be possible that to do nothing, we are, in essence, resisting the will of God, thus should we insist on siding with those whose will it is to keep it in the public square? County commissioners, I stand here along with all who have come before you this evening and say emphatically that I am in favor of the removal of the Confederate monument and the statue that lies ahead of it.”