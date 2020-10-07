Voter registration deadline ends Friday

Friday marks the statewide regular voter registration deadline for the November election.

Already, like so many other events of this year, the election process has been drastically different than those of the past.

For one, many voters will be choosing to vote by mail rather than in person. According to an August article in USA Today, a Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape poll found that more than one-third of Americans intend to vote by mail in November’s presidential election.

The N.C. State Board of Elections website states more than 1.2 million of the state’s 7.1 million voters requested absentee ballots through Thursday. In Burke County, 5,741 voters requested absentee ballots through Sept. 30.

In North Carolina, everyone can vote by mail, but nothing is automatically mailed to voters. Instead, voters who elect to vote by mail must request an absentee ballot. Election officials must receive absentee ballot request forms by Oct. 27.

For many people across the state, this year will be the first time they vote absentee.

Misti Hull, 41, is one of those people.