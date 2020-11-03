Voting lines practically nonexistent at Senior Center, Valdese polling locations

Anyone needing to cast their vote might not have to wait in line too long today.

Lines at the Burke County Senior Center around 1:30 p.m. were practically nonexistent, with the line only having two people in it when a reporter was there.

An elections official told the newspaper only about 300-400 registered voters in the district hadn’t already cast their vote during early voting.

Lines also appeared to be slow in Valdese today, both at the Old Rock School and the town hall.

The election day turnout might have had something to do with the fact that 63 percent of the county’s around 58,000 registered voters turned up to vote during early voting and by submitting mail-in ballots.

Morganton resident Allison Star encouraged her fellow citizens to get out and vote today if they haven’t already.

“100 years after somebody fought for me to vote, I feel like it’s really important, especially women, get out and take advantage of that right to do that,” Star said. “Just go vote. I don’t know why anybody wouldn’t. It doesn’t take long. It’s a way to get your voice heard, and it’s important. We need to teach our kids that it’s important so that they grow up and do it too.”