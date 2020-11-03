Voting lines practically nonexistent at Senior Center, Valdese polling locations

Anyone needing to cast their vote might not have to wait in line too long today.
Lines at the Burke County Senior Center around 1:30 p.m. were practically nonexistent, with the line only having two people in it when a reporter was there.
An elections official told the newspaper only about 300-400 registered voters in the district hadn’t already cast their vote during early voting.
Lines also appeared to be slow in Valdese today, both at the Old Rock School and the town hall.
The election day turnout might have had something to do with the fact that 63 percent of the county’s around 58,000 registered voters turned up to vote during early voting and by submitting mail-in ballots.
Morganton resident Allison Star encouraged her fellow citizens to get out and vote today if they haven’t already.
“100 years after somebody fought for me to vote, I feel like it’s really important, especially women, get out and take advantage of that right to do that,” Star said. “Just go vote. I don’t know why anybody wouldn’t. It doesn’t take long. It’s a way to get your voice heard, and it’s important. We need to teach our kids that it’s important so that they grow up and do it too.”
Unifour One, a non-partisan nonprofit organization, was at the Senior Center this afternoon, passing out snacks to voters. The organization has worked for months to help get citizens registered to vote, and to get them to cast their ballots in elections.
Melissa Scott, of Morganton, has been involved with Unifour One for about two weeks, but the organization has been around for 15 years.
“I just want people to get out and vote,” she said. “I think our state is going to be close, and every vote counts. That’s why I’m out here, it might get hot, the lines might get long and I want people to be refreshed and ready. Don’t be discouraged. We’ve got to do this. We’ve got to vote.”
Anyone who has plans to vote Tuesday needs to be in line at their polling location by 7:30 p.m. At that time, an election official will start at the back of the line and write down the names of everyone in line. As long as voters are in line by 7:30 p.m., they will be allowed to vote even though the polls close at 7:30 p.m.
Anyone who is not already in line at the correct polling location by 7:30 p.m. will not be allowed to vote.
Visit https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ to check your polling location.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
