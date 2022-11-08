Warren Daniel heads back to NC Senate with win

Incumbent Warren Daniel won the race for the North Carolina Senate District 46 seat, beating challenger Billy Martin with all precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.

Daniel, a Republican from Burke County, received 47,250 votes or 60.4% while Martin received 31,158 votes or 39.6%. District 46 includes Burke and McDowell counties and eastern portions of Buncombe County.

“I’m looking forward to representing a new district,” Daniel said. “I’m just really thankful to the voters for giving me the opportunity to represent them again in the North Carolina Senate.”

Daniel, who has held the seat since 2013, is a Morganton native and a graduate of U.S. Military Academy who earned his J.D. from UNC Chapel Hill. Daniel has practiced law in Morganton since 2000.

During his time in the N.C. Senate, Daniel has served on several committees including the 2019-20 and 2021-22 Redistricting and Elections Committee, which is responsible for redrawing North Carolina election maps.

Billy Martin, of Marion, is a retired educator and current member of the Marion City Council. Martin advanced to the general election without a primary after running for the Democratic nomination unopposed.

Redistricting proved to be a challenge for Daniel whose margin of victory was short of his nearly 40-point win over Art Sherwood in 2018.

“Any time you’re running in a new district you just kind of have to learn the demographics,” Daniel said. “I’m going to learn a lot from the results tomorrow and it’ll help me going forward.”

After his primary victory in April, Daniel told The News Herald primary results revealed he had “work to do” to shore up support in McDowell County and portions of Buncombe County that are new to his district for this election cycle.

Tonight’s results show Daniel made considerable progress in McDowell, winning that county by more than 43%. Buncombe was another story, however, as Martin outpaced Daniel 54.7% to 45.3%.

In the end, Daniel’s strong showing in McDowell coupled with his 40-plus point win in his home county of Burke was more than enough to erase his slim Buncombe County deficit and catapult him to a double-digit win.

Election results won’t be official until canvassing Nov. 29.