WATCH NOW: City seeks open discussion on future of Confederate statue

“You hear it talked about a lot,” Vinay said. “It basically says that an object like the Confederate monument here, that certainly fits within their definition there, if it’s on public property, can only be moved under extremely limited circumstances, and if it is, it can only be moved to a place … of similar prominence, honor, visibility, availability and access.”

The law specifically says a monument can’t be moved to a cemetery, mausoleum, museum or similar place unless it already was in one of those places, he said.

However, there are loopholes to be found, Vinay said. It wouldn’t be the first time a Confederate statue or monument was moved since the law came into existence.

Most recently was the city of Asheville, which decided to remove and destroy the Vance Monument on March 23, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported.

The city was sued the same day by the Society for the Historical Preservation of the North Carolina 26th Troops Inc. A Buncombe County Superior Court Judge denied a motion for a temporary restraining order March 29 to keep the city from removing the statue, according to The Citizen-Times.