WATCH NOW: Clash between Daniel, municipalities continues over election dates

A bill that would change some Burke County election dates that state Sen. Warren Daniel called “common sense” continues to receive backlash, this time by the Morganton City Council in a resolution opposing it.
Daniel, who represents Avery, Burke and Caldwell counties, introduced Senate Bill 288, a local bill that would change election dates to even-numbered years for the Burke County Board of Education and all but three municipalities in the county starting with the 2024 election, on March 11. The bill does not apply to the other counties in the state, or the other two counties in Daniel’s district.
In a specially called meeting of the Morganton City Council bright and early Monday morning, council members approved a resolution in opposition to the bill.
The resolution said city leaders have heard no local demand for change through open meeting comments, correspondence, newspaper or radio reports, social media platforms or “the like.” The council itself also has had no formal discussion of the potential changes.
Daniel told reporters last week that the changes would save taxpayer dollars. That’s a question he asked Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, about a half-hour before the municipalities held a joint news conference Thursday and a week after he had introduced the bill.
Mace told The News Herald she couldn’t give an amount that would be saved, but that she did expect some money would be saved if the election date changes were made.
However, Mace wasn’t sure if the money saved would be worth the confusion the switch could cause voters.
The bill still would require some odd-numbered year elections to be held since it excluded three municipalities, namely Burke County voters who live in the city of Hickory and the towns of Rhodhiss and Long View, the resolution said.
The city said in its resolution that city elections have been held on odd-numbered years without issue for at least 60 years. City Manager Sally Sandy told the council during the meeting that elections have been happening on that schedule for the last 100 years without any issues.
The bill would extend the four-year terms of those who were elected in 2019 or 2021 by a year, since the legislation wouldn’t take effect until 2024. Voters would be forced to accept the elected officials for longer than they were elected to serve, the resolution said.
The resolution also expressed the council’s concerns that local elections would be drowned out by the partisan politics of national and state elections, and that it would make finding quality candidates for local office more difficult and cause the cost of advertising and materials to be more expensive for them.
It also held that a local bill directly and significantly changing local elections should not be adopted without support from the elected body.
“First, I’ll say I’m flabbergasted that any elected official would take it upon themselves to introduce legislation without consulting any constituents or any of the folks that it affects,” said Councilman Chris Jernigan during Monday’s meeting. “I just can’t believe that such legislation would be introduced.”
Jernigan wasn’t the only one to speak up during the meeting. Councilman Butch McSwain wanted to remind everyone that it’s not just the City Council that will be affected by this bill.
“I think the citizens need to remember and urge them to consider that this also involves the school board, which affects all the citizens of Burke County, not just the Morganton municipality,” McSwain said. “We all know what can happen when a chosen school board is elected with an agenda in mind.”
The Valdese Town Council is set to consider a similar resolution at a budget retreat Tuesday.
The bill is in the Senate Committee on Redistricting and Elections, a committee Daniel co-chairs. The committee is set to meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
