WATCH NOW: Clash between Daniel, municipalities continues over election dates

However, Mace wasn’t sure if the money saved would be worth the confusion the switch could cause voters.

The bill still would require some odd-numbered year elections to be held since it excluded three municipalities, namely Burke County voters who live in the city of Hickory and the towns of Rhodhiss and Long View, the resolution said.

The city said in its resolution that city elections have been held on odd-numbered years without issue for at least 60 years. City Manager Sally Sandy told the council during the meeting that elections have been happening on that schedule for the last 100 years without any issues.

The bill would extend the four-year terms of those who were elected in 2019 or 2021 by a year, since the legislation wouldn’t take effect until 2024. Voters would be forced to accept the elected officials for longer than they were elected to serve, the resolution said.

The resolution also expressed the council’s concerns that local elections would be drowned out by the partisan politics of national and state elections, and that it would make finding quality candidates for local office more difficult and cause the cost of advertising and materials to be more expensive for them.