WATCH NOW: Morganton City Council approves resolution opposing bill that would change Burke municipal election dates

The Morganton City Council will meet at 8:15 a.m. Monday to consider a resolution opposing Senate Bill 288, legislation introduced March 11 by Sen. Warren Daniel, R-46 (Avery, Burke, Caldwell) that would change municipal and school board elections to even-numbered years only in most Burke County municipalities.
More information:
State Sen. Warren Daniel believes a bill he recently filed that would change school board and municipal elections to even-numbered years is a common sense one.
But local elected officials from municipalities said they were blindsided by the bill and they held a press conference Thursday to denounce the bill as an over-reach by the senator. They said moving the elections to even-numbered years would cause local issues to get lost among state and national ones.
Local municipal leaders said they were not consulted about the potential bill nor had any knowledge of it before Daniel introduced it in the N.C. Senate.
Daniel, R-46 (Burke, Avery, Caldwell) filed Senate Bill 288 on March 11 and it is currently in the Senate Redistricting and Elections committee. The proposed bill only would affect Burke County elections but none of the elections in the other counties that Daniel represents.
School board and municipal races, like others in the state, currently are held during odd-numbered years. Burke voters will cast ballots in November for the non-partisan school board and municipal races.
To get from holding school board and municipal elections in odd-numbered years to even-numbered years would mean some officials would serve five years instead of four while others would only serve a three-year term, according to the bill.
Daniel
After the press conference Thursday, members of the media walked to Daniel’s office just a short stroll from Morganton City Hall to ask him about why he filed the bill. Daniel did not attend the press conference.
Daniel said he has thought for a long time this was a common sense bill, and that it should be done to streamline Burke’s elections and to increase the voter participation in municipal elections.
“So really, the bill is about two things. It’s about the economies of scale, saving local dollars by only having one major election every two years,” Daniel said. “And it’s also about increasing voter participation in our municipal elections.”
He said in school board and municipal odd-numbered elections it’s lucky if voter turnout is 10%, whereas in even-numbered elections voter turnout can range from 50% to 75%.
“And so you’re looking at five to seven times increase in voter turnout for municipal elections,” Daniel said. “And I think when you have more voters participating in an election, you get better candidates, and you get a better result. And I think that’s the impetus of the bill.”
Daniel said he’s not surprised that elected officials who benefit from low voter turnout would want to go to even-numbered years elections when they would have to work harder to secure votes. And he doesn’t believe that campaigning during even-numbered years would cost more than campaigning during off-numbered years.
While municipal officials say they had no clue Daniel planned to file the bill, Daniel said he did discuss the bill with city of Morganton Attorney Louis Vinay.
However, Vinay explained during the press conference that conversations about the city’s charters and elections were not about changing to odd-numbered year elections.
Vinay said he discussed with Daniel changing some non-controversial items in the city’s charter and also about how a delay in 2020 census data could affect this year’s elections. He asked Daniel whether he planned to support moving this year’s elections to 2022 due to the census data not being released until later this year. Some elections in the state will be be affected by the census delay but not Burke, and Vinay said he told Daniel there would be no reason to move Burke County’s elections to next year.
“He said absolutely nothing, at any time, about any plans to introduce a local bill just for Burke County towns to change the election schedule,” Vinay said. “The bill that he introduced last week doesn’t move the 2021 elections. It only moves future elections. All I’m saying is yes, I certainly discussed the concept with Senator Daniel of even-year elections, but nothing was said to me about a local bill just to deal with Morganton or the towns in Burke County.”
Daniel said he doesn’t just represent the elected municipal leaders in Burke County and he thinks the bill is what’s best for the people of Burke County.
While he admitted he also had not discussed the bill with many constituents, Daniel said the vast majority of school board elections in the state happen in even-numbered years but the opposite is true for municipal elections.
However, he thinks it makes sense to try to streamline elections in Burke County.
As for why Rhodhiss, Long View and Hickory weren’t included in the bill, Daniel said the person who drafted the bill didn’t realize those areas crossed into Burke County. He said that’s something that will need to be addressed.
After being asked whether the bill could come up for a vote in the next six months, Daniel said it could come up for a vote in the next six weeks but he will continue to talk about it and hear public input and see where that goes.
While Daniel didn’t include the other counties he represents in the bill, he said there is a bill filed that would make school board elections partisan in Caldwell County.
Daniel said only Burke was included in the bill because he had support in the state legislature for the changes.
State Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-Burke, said he and Daniel are talking about the bill but wouldn’t say whether he supports the bill as it was filed. He said they have the opportunity to delete or add things to the bill but because of a bill filing deadline, Daniel had to get the bill filed.
Elections
Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said Thursday was the first time she heard from Daniel about the bill. She said Daniel called her at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to ask about the cost of odd-numbered year elections and how much the county would save by moving them to even-numbered years. The press conference started 30 minutes after Daniel’s call to Mace.
Mace said although she couldn’t give an amount that might be saved at this point, changing the elections to even-numbered years likely would save some money but she wonders whether it would be worth the confusion it would cause for voters.
Mace said she worries about voters being confused about the changes and that ballots will go from what’s already a front and back of a one-page ballot to a front and back of one page and front of another page. Burke voters used to cast their ballot using electronic ones but now use paper ballots.
That would mean handing voters two separate pages for a ballot, she said. Mace said she worries voters would discard the second page, which would put candidates on the second page at a disadvantage.
“If we take those ballots that, like I said before, are already full, we can’t make the size of the font any smaller because you wouldn’t be able to read it and, therefore, it’s going to create another part of another page,” Mace said. “And the thought of that really, really scares me for the voters’ sake.”
Mace said she told Daniel the bill also would affect Caldwell and Catawba counties’ elections.
Burke County municipal elections involve voters from Rhodhiss through Caldwell County and shares Long View and the city of Hickory elections with Catawba County, she said. Portions of those locations are in Burke County.
The proposed bill does not include Caldwell or Catawba counties, nor does it address how Rhodhiss, Long View and Hickory voters could be affected.
“I’m not saying I’m for or against, I’m just trying to understand what this is going to do to the voters in Burke County,” Mace said.
Municipal leaders
Valdese Mayor Chip Black started out the press conference Thursday saying the local municipalities were ambushed by Senate Bill 288. He said the city and towns didn’t ask for the change to their local charters and never were contacted by Daniel before it was introduced to ask whether they would be for or against it.
“For small municipalities, like my town of Valdese, the positions of mayor and of council are not famous, highly-paid positions,” said Black, who is not running for re-election this year. “For most of us, it’s a labor of love, and it is difficult. It’s a challenge to find quality people who are willing to put their name out there and participate in an election and serve in these positions.
“And these positions are really critical to our quality local government, and it’s my opinion that we shouldn’t do anything to make it more difficult or more expensive for our citizens to participate in our nonpartisan local elections.”
Black said there are issues in Valdese that are unique to the community, and the council would prefer not to have those issues buried under the noise of a general election in which items and issues of national and state concern are being debated. “We feel like we would just get lost in that shuffle,” Black said.
Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson said earlier this year the city of Morganton requested Daniel introduce a local bill making several changes to its city charter, none of which had anything to do with election dates or schedules.
When Morganton sought his support for a local bill, Daniel asked City Attorney Louis Vinay if Morganton would also like to change to even-year elections. He was expressly told “no,” Thompson said.
He said Daniel never contacted him or any other city council member about the issue before Thursday.
“Morganton was completely surprised when Senate Bill 288 was introduced, and only found out about it after the fact through the city’s lobbyist and the (N.C.) League of Municipalities,” Thompson said.
Thompson said there’s no reason why Burke County’s cities and towns should be singled out with such a change. He said the city strongly opposes Senate Bill 288 or any similar legislation.
Connelly Springs Mayor Johnny Berry said during the press conference that the town just found out about the proposed bill on Tuesday. He said the town had no notification or the purpose of the Senate bill and they are strongly opposed to it.
Berry said the town council held a budget meeting Tuesday night and the press release opposing the bill was given to each of it members that were there at the budget meeting, and strong opposition came from each one of them.
“I’m very upset that we did not have an opportunity to discuss it in our council,” Berry said.
Glen Alpine Mayor Bob Benfield said during the press conference that while he supports Daniel as a state senator, he feels Daniel is remiss with the bill.
“I request that he withdraw it,” Benfield said. “Our board, the majority, opposes the bill, and I personally oppose it.”
Hildebran Mayor Wendell Hildebrand said speaking for himself, he is opposed to the proposed bill because it would lose the town’s candidates in all the other shuffle of many federal and state races.
“I don’t want our council to be a partisan council,” Hildebrand said. “We work much better as we are as nonpartisan, and that is just my feeling on the subject.”
Drexel Mayor Danny Ritchie said he, too, supports Daniel but the fact his council was not allowed to have input on it and told “this is the way it would go.
“I have difficulty with that. That is the reason I’m here today, that is the reason I’ve talked with some of my board members, and we have objections to 288,” Ritchie said.
A special meeting of the Morganton City Council will be held on Monday to vote on a resolution opposing the proposed Senate bill. The meeting will be at 8:15 a.m. in the council chamber of Morganton City Hall, located at 305 East Union St., Suite A100, Morganton.
The Valdese Town Council plans to consider a resolution opposing the bill during its day-long budget meeting on Tuesday.