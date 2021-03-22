WATCH NOW: Morganton City Council approves resolution opposing bill that would change Burke municipal election dates

Daniel said he doesn’t just represent the elected municipal leaders in Burke County and he thinks the bill is what’s best for the people of Burke County.

While he admitted he also had not discussed the bill with many constituents, Daniel said the vast majority of school board elections in the state happen in even-numbered years but the opposite is true for municipal elections.

However, he thinks it makes sense to try to streamline elections in Burke County.

As for why Rhodhiss, Long View and Hickory weren’t included in the bill, Daniel said the person who drafted the bill didn’t realize those areas crossed into Burke County. He said that’s something that will need to be addressed.

After being asked whether the bill could come up for a vote in the next six months, Daniel said it could come up for a vote in the next six weeks but he will continue to talk about it and hear public input and see where that goes.

While Daniel didn’t include the other counties he represents in the bill, he said there is a bill filed that would make school board elections partisan in Caldwell County.

Daniel said only Burke was included in the bill because he had support in the state legislature for the changes.