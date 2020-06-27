WATCH NOW: Protestors clash in downtown Morganton over Confederate statue Saturday afternoon

"It's about to get bad, isn't it?"

A man who stood with a group of roughly 200 people, some with guns, Saturday afternoon in downtown Morganton to protect the city's Confederate statue asked The News Herald that while police tried to disperse a crowd of protesters gathered on and around the courthouse square.

He didn't want to be named, but he said the protest wasn't supposed to be like that. He said he just didn't want anyone to tear down the statue and that he would rather see it removed legally.

"I came out here as a local business owner to help protect the county from what's going on around the country," he said. "I believe that these statues should be diplomatically taken down. Diplomatically, not yanked down, not spray painted, not torn down."

The statue protectors gathered after a rumor circulated on social media that a group would be coming to Morganton to tear the statue down.

Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety said he had been at work for a couple of hours investigating the rumors. Police contacted federal, state and local agencies and were unable to find any credible information about them.

He and Capt. Keith Bowman decided to come down to the square to see what was going on and talk to the people that were out there. At that point, everything was peaceful.

He said one person came by, made an obscene gesture, yelled profanity toward the group surrounding the statue and started counter protesting.

Things started to escalate, and eventually there were some verbal confrontations between protesters that were headed down the path to become physical, leading police to disperse the crowd.