Watts to take helm as mayor of Valdese

VALDESE — Longtime Valdese Fire Chief Charlie Watts is looking to take on a new leading role in the town after unofficial election results rolled in Tuesday night.
Results, which won’t be official until canvassing Nov. 9, showed Watts claiming 420 votes (47.09%), with Jim Jacumin claiming 347 votes (38.9%) and Annemarie Baker pulling 123 votes (13.79%).
Watts told The News Herald late Tuesday that he plans to take care of Valdese residents.
“Our citizens come first, and what they need to realize is, first of all, I’m not a politician,” Watts said. “I’m a public servant, and I think that’s why I was elected, because I’ve been a public servant for so long.”
Jacumin told The News Herald late Tuesday night he thought a triple-bypass surgery that caused him to miss campaigning during early voting contributed to his loss, along with the challenge to his residency early in the race. He said he conceded the race to Watts and offered his congratulations.
“I hope he takes his responsibility really seriously and looks to the people for guidance,” Jacumin said.
Watts said the people will come first.
“They’re going to come first,” Watts said. “We’ve got some things we’ve got to address, we’ve got to get some streets paved, and we’ve got to look at taking care of our fire and police department, all of our employees. Yes. But our citizens come first. That’s my plan, to put them first and to be available and approachable.”
He said the results of the race humbled him.
“Words cannot tell you how humbled I am with these results,” Watts said. “First of all, the folks that helped me worked hard. I was blessed with fantastic people, including my wife and son, and without any of those folks, none of this would have been possible. The good Lord answered prayers because he knew how bad I wanted to serve the people of Valdese, and everyone that voted for me, I promise I will not let them down. I will be there for them.”
For those who didn’t vote for him, Watts said he was looking forward to everyone working together for the future of the town.
“We’re a team, we’re a family,” Watts said. “Valdese is one town, and it takes all of us to make it work. There’s no us or them, it’s we. We’re one team, and the only way we can make our town work and do away with the division is to work together.”
He said he was thankful for all of the support he’s received throughout the election.
“I thank God for answering prayers,” Watts said.
Joining Watts in leadership roles in Valdese will be Rexanna Lowman, who took home 797 votes (76.86%) of the votes compared to opponent Mary Ethridge’s 239 votes (23.05%).
“I'm just excited that the people of Valdese had faith in me and elected me to this position,” Lowman said. “I will do my best to listen to the citizens in making decisions. I also want to say I appreciate, I had a campaign team of all women and they were just wonderful. My group of women and how much they did to help me.”
Lowman said she appreciated Valdese residents having faith in her.
“I look forward to working for the citizens of Valdese,” she said. “And I will say my opponent, Mary Ethridge, ran a very clean campaign and is a very kind and good lady … my job is to work for all the citizens in Valdese, so whether you voted for me or not my job is to work for you.”
Andy Thompson and Paul Mears, both who ran uncontested campaigns, also are looking to take seats on the board.
Thompson, an incumbent on the council, couldn’t be reached Tuesday night, but Mears said he was looking forward to his new leadership role. He said he thinks the biggest issue facing the council will be the future of the town’s public safety building.
“Valdese is a great community,” Mears said. “I've raised my family here and I've had the opportunity to build a very successful business and I feel like I need to give something back to the community. So this is my opportunity to really, for the next four years to make some positive contributions to the citizens of this great community.”
