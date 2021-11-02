Watts to take helm as Valdese mayor

He said the results of the race humbled him.

“Words cannot tell you how humbled I am with these results,” Watts said. “First of all, the folks that helped me worked hard. I was blessed with fantastic people, including my wife and son, and without any of those folks, none of this would have been possible. The good Lord answered prayers because he knew how bad I wanted to serve the people of Valdese, and everyone that voted for me, I promise I will not let them down. I will be there for them.”

For those who didn’t vote for him, Watts said he was looking forward to everyone working together for the future of the town.

“We’re a team, we’re a family,” Watts said. “Valdese is one town, and it takes all of us to make it work. There’s no us or them, it’s we. We’re one team, and the only way we can make our town work and do away with the division is to work together.”

He said he was thankful for all of the support he’s received throughout the election.

“I thank God for answering prayers,” Watts said.

Joining Watts in leadership roles in Valdese will be Rexanna Lowman, who took home 797 votes (76.86%) of the votes compared to opponent Mary Ethridge’s 239 votes (23.05%).