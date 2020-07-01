What actually could happen to Morganton's Confederate statute?

It was just a rumor that brought hundreds of people to Morganton’s Historic Courthouse Square to protect the city’s Confederate statue Saturday.

Since then, multiple petitions have circulated on change.org to either remove or support the statue. The leading petition to remove the statue had more than 3,100 signatures Wednesday afternoon, and the leading petition to keep the statue had more than 2,300 signatures.

Those petitions raise the question: Could the city and county actually remove the statue?

In 2015, North Carolina General Statute 100-2.1 made it illegal for any objects of remembrance on public property to be permanently removed. While the objects may be relocated, temporarily or permanently, there are strict guidelines for when that can take place:

» When appropriate measures are required by the state or one of its political subdivisions to preserve the object.

» When necessary for construction, renovation, or reconfiguration of buildings, open spaces, parking or transportation projects.

If the monument is owned by a private party but located on public property, the monument still can be removed.

The statute even specifically prohibits monuments from being relocated to museums unless they already were located at a museum.

Another exception to the statute states that the monument can be removed if it is deemed a threat to public safety because of a dangerous or unsafe condition determined by a building inspector or similar official.