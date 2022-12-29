Year-in-review: 2022 sees multiple elected officials resign, retire from posts

This year saw many elected officials leave their posts, either by resigning early or deciding not to run for another term.

Here’s a look back at local politicians who stepped down from their posts this year.

Valdese councilmen resignThis year saw two Valdese councilmen step down from their roles on the board.

Keith Ogle, who represented Ward 5, announced in July he would be resigning from his position because of health reasons.

He first joined the board in 2003, and saw major improvements to the town’s water and sewer systems, the Family Splash Park, construction of a new town hall, the launch of the Family Friday Night concert series, development of Valdese Lakeside Park, the Valdese ABC Store and the Charters of Freedom, according to a previous News Herald article.

Then in September, Andy Thompson announced he was stepping down from his role on the board to put his focus on his business, self and family, according to a previous News Herald article.

Thompson had been appointed to fill a vacancy on the board in September 2018. He was elected to fill the remainder of that unexpired term in November 2019, then elected to the seat again in November 2021.

Thompson said in a letter to the town announcing his resignation that it had been a pleasure to work for the residents of the town.

While he might have retired from his role as a county commissioner, Wayne Abele’s name still will be one of the first to greet visitors to Morganton when they head into town from Interstate 40 Exit 105.

Abele, who had served on the board of commissioners since he was first elected in 2002, served as the board’s chair and vice chair multiple times during his two decades of service.

He also served on multiple committees and boards, including the local airport authority, the tourism development authority, the Western Piedmont Council of Governments’ Policy board of directors and the Risk Management Pools committee of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, according to a previous News Herald article. All of these accomplishments were made while he ran Abele’s Family Restaurant.

He’s attended more than 500 meetings in his service to the county, including his last meeting in May, where he spent time praising County Manager Bryan Steen, who also retired this year.

Maynard Taylor also dedicated 20 years of his life to serving on the board of county commissioners, first getting elected to a seat on the board in 2000. He opted against running for reelection this year.

He served from 2000-08, then was elected again in 2010 and has served since, according to a previous News Herald article. He also has served as chair of the board and vice chair of the board multiple times, and has attended more than 500 county commissioner meetings.

Taylor took time at the November meeting to say how proud he was of Burke County’s elections, according to a previous News Herald article. He said he thought the county had the most active elections in his lifetime, and said the most recent election proved the election process in Burke County is in good hands.

In addition to the county commissioner meetings, Taylor also attended thousands of committee meetings and plenty of public events.

If you’ve had any business in the clerk of court’s office in the last 50 years, chances are you’ve met Mabel Lowman.

Lowman decided to retire this year after 47 years of serving Burke County in the clerk’s office, 24 of those spent at the helm of the office. Those visiting her would find an office filled with memorabilia from elections past and photographs hanging on the walls that gave a glimpse into the courthouse even before Lowman started working there.

She described it as a whirlwind, recalling the numerous cases she’s seen be adjudicated and all the friends she’s made along the way.

“I’ve covered Burke County from boundary to boundary,” Lowman told The News Herald for a story on her retirement. “From Jonas Ridge to Long View, Hildebran area. From Rutherford County to the Catawba County lines. And it was an adventure, it was an adventure.”