The Young Democrats of North Carolina are hosting their 88th annual statewide convention in Morganton this weekend.

This marks the 95th year of YDNC’s continued operation.

Elected officials, candidates, party leaders and future democratic leaders of all ages will be converging on the foothills of Western North Carolina, bringing with them renewed energy and an upsurge in youth involvement.

North Carolina Democratic Party Chair Anderson Clayton, NC Secretary of State Elaine Marshall, state Sen. Rachel Hunt, state Rep. Lindsey Prather and Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson will speak throughout the weekend to assembled delegates and guests.

The convention will include learning and development sessions, YDNC leadership elections, official business, social functions and more.

“We’re excited to bring this year’s YDNC Convention out west,” said President Nathaniel Jacobs. “Western NC in recent years has been integral to YDNC’s strength, and we are looking forward to displaying that strength in Morganton.”

YDNC is coming off a midterm election year where the efforts of its members were integral in electing democrats across our state, including key state legislative races where democrats were able to briefly maintain Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power.

“With the loss of Governor Cooper veto power in the last two weeks, it’s vital that YDNC refocuses its efforts to mobilizing young people to help win the races we narrowly lost in 2022,” said Secretary Zach Finley.

Burke County Democratic Party 1st Vice Chair said he was honored to see the convention come to Burke County.

“I’m honored to bring YDNC home to Morganton,” Palmer said. “Our rural counties are important to building power for our communities across North Carolina. We can’t ignore them anymore if we want to win.”

To learn more about YDNC’s Convention, people may go to ydnc.org/Morganton to register to attend and view our public schedule.