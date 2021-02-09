Zoning request for potential distribution center approved

Airlie Inc. will dedicated the section of land that already is being used as a street to the city.

A public hearing was held, and no one objected to the closure.

New substation

It may be true that nothing good can ever come easy, even when it’s something the city has been working toward for years.

City officials for years have been working to find a location for a new substation to replace the outdated one near Case Farms.

Turns out, though, the best place for that substation will be on the campus of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics.

“In working with our engineers to design and look at this project, there’s equipment that goes in that substation that has almost a 40-week delivery time,” said City Manager Sally Sandy at the meeting. “We need to get this station built, and NCSSM needs for us to get this station built, and they would like for it to be built before they bring full-time students to the campus.”

Council members approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and NCSSM for a utility easement for the substation.