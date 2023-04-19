McKayla Vance, MHS, LNHA, has been named executive director of Grace Ridge Retirement Community, where she has worked since 2020.

Vance has had the opportunity to serve in various roles as operations manager, assistant nursing home administrator, and most recently, interim executive director.

“McKayla truly has a passion for serving the senior living industry and believes it is her calling,” said Jon Mercer, FACHE, UNC Health Blue Ridge chief operating officer. “She sets an excellent example to her team as both a leader and servant. I look forward to working with her, and I am confident that she is the right leader to guide Grace Ridge Retirement Community into the future.”

Vance is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Studies and a minor in Business. She earned her Master’s degree in Health Sciences (MHS) with a concentration in Health Management from Western Carolina University. She also is a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator (LNHA) and an NC LeadingAge Leadership Academy alum.

“I’ve been very pleased to work with McKayla since 2020,” said Mr. Bob Mallory, president of the Resident’s Association Executive Council at Grace Ridge. “She is an extraordinary professional who has a true passion for their career and has compassion for those under her care. I’m delighted to welcome her and I can’t wait to see what more she will bring to our community.”

Vance and her husband, Travis, are fond of the outdoors and spending time with their friends and family. In their free time, they enjoy going to the lake with their two dogs, Lincoln and Sadie.