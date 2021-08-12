Grace Ridge tightens visitation rules as cases climb

The Grace Ridge Retirement Community is keeping an eye on the growing number of coronavirus cases in the community and making adjustments to keep residents and staff safe.
The center, which had to operate in a lockdown status last year when the coronavirus pandemic hit Burke County, was just starting to get back to normal late this spring after vaccinating 99% of its residents, according to a previous News Herald article. Chris Romick, executive director of Grace Ridge, said the facility was one of the first continuing care retirement communities in the state to receive vaccine doses.
Following the vaccinations, a few precautions were left in place to help prevent the spread of the virus. Visitors were once again allowed on campus, but were required to wear masks and have their temperatures taken. Staff members were being tested for COVID-19 bi-weekly. In-person activities for residents were modified to allow for social distancing.
The recent rise of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has led to a dramatic spike in local cases, has caused the senior living community to reassess its safety protocols.
“Last week, Grace Ridge communicated a mitigation plan to defend against the new COVID variant risk upon us,” Romick said. “Fortunately, 99% of our resident population is vaccinated, thus we have asked for all families to purposefully reduce the number of visitors coming on campus. Our biggest threats come from outside our campus. As well, we are currently prohibiting visitors from out of state and no overnight guests are allowed. These mitigations are in place at least to the end of August. We will re-evaluate and adjust as needed for September.
“We also enacted more regular staff COVID testing regardless of vaccination status. This week, we are testing every staff member.”
He said the residents seem to understand the need to be extra careful.
“I have to say, our residents and families have been much more understanding and cooperative this time around,” Romick said. “Everyone is more cognizant of the threat at our doorstep, and we have a very concerted effort to protect all of Grace Ridge.”
