Grace Ridge tightens visitation rules as cases climb

The Grace Ridge Retirement Community is keeping an eye on the growing number of coronavirus cases in the community and making adjustments to keep residents and staff safe.

The center, which had to operate in a lockdown status last year when the coronavirus pandemic hit Burke County, was just starting to get back to normal late this spring after vaccinating 99% of its residents, according to a previous News Herald article. Chris Romick, executive director of Grace Ridge, said the facility was one of the first continuing care retirement communities in the state to receive vaccine doses.

Following the vaccinations, a few precautions were left in place to help prevent the spread of the virus. Visitors were once again allowed on campus, but were required to wear masks and have their temperatures taken. Staff members were being tested for COVID-19 bi-weekly. In-person activities for residents were modified to allow for social distancing.

The recent rise of the delta variant of the coronavirus, which has led to a dramatic spike in local cases, has caused the senior living community to reassess its safety protocols.