LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain is gearing up for springtime with a slate of events including daily programs, new activities and special experiences.

“Spring is such a special time here,” said Jesse Pope, president and executive director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the organization that manages the nonprofit nature park. “Along with the greening of the mountain and the first wildflowers starting to appear, our programming really ramps up and offers guests so many unique options for experiencing Grandfather.”

Daily programs

Starting April 1, Grandfather began offering daily programming, including Keeper Talks, during which guests can talk with park educators about the habitat animals — black bears, cougars, river otters, bald eagles and elk — and watch them receive an enrichment, special treats, new toys or unfamiliar scents designed to break up animals’ routines to keep them active and intellectually stimulated. Keeper Talks run between 10 and 15 minutes and are held daily, every half hour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., April through October, in the environmental wildlife habitats area.

The Community Science Weather program spotlights Grandfather Mountain’s weather, known as some of the most extreme in the southeast. Guests can help staff record data that is submitted to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This 10-minute program is held daily at 11 a.m. at Grandfather’s Pollinator Garden, behind the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.

During Grandfather’s Junior Naturalist program, park educators help guests ages 5 to 10 use scientific tools to make observations about natural phenomena. These 30-minute programs take place at the Pollinator Garden and are held at 11:30 a.m. on weekends April 1 to May 28, daily May 29 to Aug. 20 and weekends Aug. 26 to Oct. 29.

Animal Encounters allow guests to come face-to-face with some of the mountain’s off-display animals, such as opossums and snakes, while a park educator answers questions about them. Encounters last about 30 minutes and are held weekends at 2 p.m. near the main entrance of the Wilson Center.

To learn more about the park’s daily programs, visit www.grandfather.com/daily-programs.

Experiences

This April, Grandfather Mountain will bring back special experiences, such as “Meet the Bears” and “Behind-the-Scenes Tours,” available at an additional cost. “Paint With an Otter” is new in 2023, while “Keeper for a Day” returns after a three-year hiatus.

Meet-the-Bears Tours take participants to meet some of Grandfather Mountain’s resident black bears and learn all about them, including their names, daily routines, care, histories and more. The tours are offered on weekends, April through October. Tours last approximately 30 minutes and are offered at 11 a.m. Reservations are required.

Behind-the-Scenes Habitat Tours allow guests to see where cougars, otters and elk sleep overnight, meet black bears that are not commonly on display, learn what it takes to care for the animals year-round, observe a training session and find out why the animals call Grandfather Mountain home. These tours are offered on weekends, April through October. Tours last one hour and are offered at 12:30 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. Reservations are required.

“Paint With an Otter,” a new experience in 2023, allows participants to meet an otter, choose nontoxic paint colors and watch as a habitat keeper guides the animal through a painting enrichment. Participants will select the painting they like the best to take home. The experience lasts for 30 minutes and is offered on weekends, April through October, at 11:30 a.m.

“Keeper for a Day” offers participants the unique experience of learning how to care for Grandfather’s resident animals, clean their habitats and prepare their food. The program also includes a painting session with one of the habitat animals. This three-hour “work shift” is offered Tuesday mornings, April through October.

Individuals with limited mobility should inquire about availability when booking “Meet the Bears” or “Paint With an Otter.” A UTV is available to transport guests with mobility issues if arranged in advance.

To learn more about Grandfather Mountain experiences, visit www.grandfather.com/experiences.

Events

Hugh Morton Photography Exhibition: Weekends, now through May 14; Daily, May 15-29

The traveling exhibition, “Photographs by Hugh Morton: An Uncommon Retrospective,” features 100 framed photographs, including one 7-foot-long panorama, inside the Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds. The exhibition is included in park admission.

Grandparents’ Day: Sunday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This new event will provide a day of fun and interactive programs meant to be attended by the whole family. The event is included in park admission.

The Remarkable Rhododendron Ramble: May 27 to June 4, 2 p.m. (May 27-June 3) and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (June 4)

From May 27 through June 3, daily, short, guided strolls will highlight Grandfather Mountain’s rhododendron species. The weeklong rambles culminate Sunday, June 4, when the blooms will be celebrated with guided rambles, kid crafts and special displays. Rambles will take place at noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. during the all-day ramble. The event is included in park admission.

National Trails Day: Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This new event will feature a variety of interpretive tables and programming at the Woods Walk on topics such as how to plan a hike, Leave No Trace, essential items needed in a backpack and more. At least one guided hike will be offered. The event is ncluded in park admission.

Nature Photography Weekend: June 9-11

This popular weekend includes presentations from top nature photographers, hands-on breakout sessions, a friendly contest and the rare opportunity to photograph the mountain’s spectacular scenery and native animals outside of regular business hours. The event is presented at additional cost.

Animal Birthday Party: Wednesday, June 14, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Grandfather Mountain celebrates the birthdays of its resident animals with games, contests, crafts and surprises. The mountain’s habitat staff will prepare a fun-filled day for guests to celebrate the park’s furry and feathered inhabitants. This event is included in park admission.

BioBlitz: Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation staff will join North Carolina State Parks and other conservation agencies to survey the unique ecology on the mountain. The new BioBlitz is a communal citizen-science effort to record as many species within a designated location and time period as possible. Park guests are invited to participate in programming inspired by the BioBlitz. This event is included in park admission.