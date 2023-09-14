GRANITE FALLS — The 13th annual Granite Falls Merchants Association Festival on Main will be held Saturday from 2-8 p.m. in historic downtown Granite Falls.

Vendors will sell various crafts including jewelry, home décor, soaps and other items including clothing and accessories. Food vendors will offer an outstanding assortment of foods and beverages including hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream, funnel cakes and snow cones.

The festival has a special section for kids with free bounce houses, free face painting and a DARE program display.

Entertainment scheduled includes the South Caldwell High Band, as well as the band Chris Taylor and the Rumor playing 1970s, ’80s, ’90s to current music.

Animals (with the exception of service animals) are not allowed at town events.

Visit www.granitefallsmerchantsnc.org for more details. A special thanks to Platinum Sponsors Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation and ServPro, for their support.