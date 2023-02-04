BOONE — The local nonprofit A Clean Wilson Creek has received a $1,500 grant from Balsam Mountain Trust to address complex issues of overuse and user trash created along the creek, designated a National Wild and Scenic River. ACWC has worked for the past five years to address the trash problem at Wilson Creek, located in the wilderness south of Grandfather Mountain.

The nonprofit Balsam Mountain Trust, based near Sylva, has a mission to inspire people to become responsible stewards of the natural and cultural resources of the southern Blue Ridge Mountains through education and conservation leadership. The trust provides regional environmental leadership and establishes partnerships with other conservation organizations for completion of special projects of one or more of five programmatic themes: environmental education, experiential opportunity, natural and cultural resource stewardship, regional environmental leadership and scientific research.

After completing graduate studies at Appalachian State University in biology, with a concentration in ecology, evolution and environmental science, Katie Krogmeier identified the Balsam Mountain Trust offerings as a natural fit for the work of the Boone-based A Clean Wilson Creek. In addition to addressing high-volume trash collection challenges along the creek, the organization recently added a focus on educating recreational creek users on conservation ethics and behaviors. Krogmeier applied for a Balsam Mountain grant in early 2022 that was selected for funding to help ACWC move forward in this area.

The project proposal focused on the establishment of two “conservation centers,” one upstream in Mortimer at the National Forest Service Workstation, and the other downstream, hosted by Brown Mountain Beach Resort. The resort is a private wedding and adventure recreation venue that partnered with ACWC to open a coffeehouse called the “Conservation Café.”

The vision for both centers was common in purpose, but slightly different in approach. The Conservation Café would provide information about the multiple organizations involved in preserving and protecting the Wilson Creek watershed — including ACWC, the Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina, Wild South, the Northwest Mountain Bike Association and the National Forest Service. The Café may serve as a meeting place and launch-training venue for future events, such as river clean-ups, environmental education programs and outdoor recreational events for youth, etc. Balsam provided funding for conservation posters, production of a “Conservation Partners” video, and other environmental science materials that would support these goals.

The center in Mortimer will eventually be home to an updated meeting and training facility for multi-organizational use and will house an Appalachian State University biology-supported field station for interns to conduct various biologic studies. Balsam funding allowed the purchase of naturalist and scientific field guides and conservation-themed posters.

ACWC would like to thank Krogmeier, ASU biology professor Shea Tuberty, Kelsey and Jeremy Wallace of Brown Mountain Beach Resort, and many others who assisted in bringing this grant and partnership to fruition.

To learn more about the conservation project, visit acleanwilsoncreek.org.