Grant program supporting early care, learning teacher pay extended

RALEIGH — A grant support to boost compensation for North Carolina’s early care and learning teachers and staff will continue through December 2023, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Since October 2021, the NCDHHS Division of Child Development and Early Education has distributed $655 million in Child Care Stabilization Grants to 4,247 child care centers and family child care homes across the state. Funded by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, the grants have helped North Carolina’s long under-paid child care programs begin to rebound from pandemic-driven business losses and expenses and compete in the tight job market.

This year, with the funding running out and programs still struggling, DCDEE will infuse about $150 million in discretionary ARPA funds into one component of the grants – compensation supports.

According to the Enola Group, a nonprofit operating Early Head Start programs in Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties, the grants have been critical component to its continued success in the face of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The funding has helped us provide care for local families by enabling us to hire additional staff to help lower staff to child ratios as well as potentially increase the number of slots to care for young children in Burke County," said Director of Child and Family Services Dawn Curtin. "We are also utilizing some of the funds to make minor building modifications to allow us to provide meal service to the children enrolled at some point in the near future, which will hopefully help promote healthy eating habits."

Gerry Knox, director of financial development for the Catawba Valley YMCA, which runs before- and after-school programs for Burke County Public Schools, also said the grants have been an important part of operating their programs to help give working families affordable childcare options for young children.

According to a statement from NCDHHS, growing the economy starts with strengthening the early care and learning professionals that help families raise their children and raise North Carolina. To work, parents need access to affordable, high-quality early care and learning for their young children. Curtin said the extra funding has been critical to continuing to provide this service to local families.

"This funding has been instrumental in helping to keep the doors of many child care centers open so parents can continue working," she said. "To many centers, this funding was life-saving."

According to NCDHHS, the new grants will help continue to boost teacher pay and benefits, however, they will not be large enough to fully replace the stabilization grant funding of the past two years.

North Carolina’s early care and learning teachers provide education and care for more than 265,000 children each year. Investing in the workforce of high-quality early care and learning teachers will give children what they need to succeed, parents the confidence to go back to work and the state a highly productive present and future workforce, according to NCDHHS.

To learn more and apply for North Carolina Child Care Stabilization Grants, visit ncchildcare.ncdhhs.gov/Stabilization-Grants.

To learn more about the state’s early care and learning network, visit Raise North Carolina at RaiseNC.nc.gov.