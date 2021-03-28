Grant provides bathing equipment for patients

VALDESE – Burke Hospice and Palliative Care recently received a $2,200 grant from the J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation to purchase bathing equipment for the organization’s inpatient unit.
The inpatient unit serves as a haven for patients who could be dealing with symptoms that cannot be managed at home. They may be actively dying, or it can serve as a place for patients to stay and allow their caregivers a time of respite.
Many patients who stay at the IPU for care lack mobility. They are weak. Personal care activities, such as bathing, are impossible, and many don’t have the opportunity to bathe in the home setting. The grant funds were used to purchase two shower chairs and materials for the IPU.
Staff members can securely and comfortably position a patient in one of the chairs that can be rolled into a shower stall where the patient can receive a shower. The chair also provides ease of care for the staffers assisting the patient in the bathing process.
BHPC aims to enhance the quality of life for its patients. Providing a bathing experience for patients staying in the IPU is a chance to enhance the quality of the lives served.
Safety and infection control procedures and policies were developed and reviewed with staff before patients began using the chairs.
“The inpatient unit is very grateful for the shower chairs we have received,” said Tammy Clark, director of inpatient services for Burke Hospice. “These chairs provide us with the ability to safely and comfortably provide personal care to our patients. With most of the patients we serve, they often experience pain, difficulty breathing, increased weakness and many other symptoms at the end of life. With the generous gift of this equipment, we are confident and comforted by knowing that our patients will receive the care they deserve in the most comfortable manner possible.”
Kerri McFalls, business development manager at Burke Hospice, said the continued support from the community and granting organizations, like the J. Alex Vivian G. Mull Foundation, helps safeguard the organization’s mission in providing end-of-life-care.
“Being the only hospice and palliative care provider in Burke County, the service we provide is vital to our community,” McFalls said. “We are grateful for the grant contribution from the J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation and can’t thank them enough for their generosity.”
For more information about Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, visit www.burkehospice.org or call 828-879-1601.