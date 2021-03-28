Grant provides bathing equipment for patients

VALDESE – Burke Hospice and Palliative Care recently received a $2,200 grant from the J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation to purchase bathing equipment for the organization’s inpatient unit.

The inpatient unit serves as a haven for patients who could be dealing with symptoms that cannot be managed at home. They may be actively dying, or it can serve as a place for patients to stay and allow their caregivers a time of respite.

Many patients who stay at the IPU for care lack mobility. They are weak. Personal care activities, such as bathing, are impossible, and many don’t have the opportunity to bathe in the home setting. The grant funds were used to purchase two shower chairs and materials for the IPU.

Staff members can securely and comfortably position a patient in one of the chairs that can be rolled into a shower stall where the patient can receive a shower. The chair also provides ease of care for the staffers assisting the patient in the bathing process.

BHPC aims to enhance the quality of life for its patients. Providing a bathing experience for patients staying in the IPU is a chance to enhance the quality of the lives served.

Safety and infection control procedures and policies were developed and reviewed with staff before patients began using the chairs.