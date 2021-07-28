Grant to fund food insecurity solutions

“This has been a year of such uncertainty for so many of our neighbors, the families and farmers in our communities,” said ASAP co-director Charlie Jackson. “We are grateful to Blue Cross NC Foundation support to expand this program, as there continues to be a strong need for it.”

Rates of food insecurity have grown dramatically during the pandemic. Feeding America projects that more than 200,000 people in western North Carolina experienced food insecurity in 2020, a 15 % increase from before the pandemic. Food insecurity among children is especially high. Nearly a quarter of children in the area experienced food insecurity in 2020, a 21 % increase from 2019. Many of the feeding sites included in Appalachian Farms Feeding Families have even starker numbers. For instance, Haywood Christian Ministries in Waynesville served 12,000 people in 2019. In 2020, it served more than 60,000 people. So far in 2021, the site is assisting 200 to 300 people per day.

In addition to providing more market outlets, farmers also benefit from a greater connection to their communities.

“We are very grateful to ASAP for giving us the opportunity to sell our produce so close to home, to the people who often need it the most,” said farmer Erica Fernbach of Seven Oaks Farm in Rutherford County. “The connections we've made through our participation have helped us immensely in finding our footing as a first-year farm, and also in feeling more rooted in our community.”