Grant to fund health equity efforts

ASHEVILLE — Hola Carolina, an immigrant-led organization that advocates for the Latino community, has received a grant to support the “Equity in Health for Immigrant Communities in Western North Carolina” project from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The project will improve the lives of local immigrant communities by supporting an immigrant-led collaborative to come together and build on each other’s strengths to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately impacted immigrant communities across the region.

Specifically, project leaders will build a strong network of collaborating partners at the local and regional level for the following purposes:

Distribute culturally responsive communications to enhance community education, information and resources on the virus

Reduce inequities related to testing, treatment and vaccination

Capitalize on Hola Carolina’s network of on-the-ground community health workers to mobilize communities to engage in health improvement efforts

Create a referral network between partners to secure basic human rights and distribute pandemic relief funding for the immigrant community