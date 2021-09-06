Grant to fund health equity efforts

ASHEVILLE — Hola Carolina, an immigrant-led organization that advocates for the Latino community, has received a grant to support the “Equity in Health for Immigrant Communities in Western North Carolina” project from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
The project will improve the lives of local immigrant communities by supporting an immigrant-led collaborative to come together and build on each other’s strengths to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately impacted immigrant communities across the region.
Specifically, project leaders will build a strong network of collaborating partners at the local and regional level for the following purposes:
- Distribute culturally responsive communications to enhance community education, information and resources on the virus
- Reduce inequities related to testing, treatment and vaccination
- Capitalize on Hola Carolina’s network of on-the-ground community health workers to mobilize communities to engage in health improvement efforts
- Create a referral network between partners to secure basic human rights and distribute pandemic relief funding for the immigrant community
Hola Carolina will act as the fiscal agent for a community-based network of eight partners in western NC that are aligning and coordinating activities to support immigrants and their families in response to the pandemic. Partners include:
- Hola Carolina
- Vecinos
- Centro Unido Latino-Americano
- High Country Community Health Center
- Pisgah Legal Services
- Beloved Asheville
- De Mujer A Mujer
- Mountain Area Health and Education Center
"Health equity is when all members of society enjoy a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible,” said Adriana Chavela, executive director of Hola Carolina. “We are committed to understanding and appropriately addressing the needs of the Latino community, according to specific cultural, linguistic, and environmental factors.”
Hola Carolina builds bridges between cultures, embraces diversity and creates more economically vibrant communities across 18 counties in western North Carolina. The organization’s vision is for immigrant communities and people of color to live in a just, multiracial society, free from oppression and exploitation, in which they can thrive with power and purpose.