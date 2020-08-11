Grant to fund outreach to Hispanic victims

Options Inc., a domestic violence shelter in Morganton, has received a grant it will use to help victims of abuse in the local Latino community.
The two-year pilot grant of $42,988 from the Women for Women program at the Western North Carolina Community Foundation called “Path to Safety” will allow the staff at Options to educate the local Hispanic population about its services.
“Burke County's population is approximately 6.5 percent of Hispanic origin and is continuing to grow,” said Kristy Graf, executive director of Options. “We recognized that our Latinx numbers had been declining, though. We also had several service providers and victims express trepidation in reaching out for services. Many did not speak English, and some did not understand how the process worked and if it would really keep them safe. Options recognizes that we need more education in working with the Latinx population due cultural and language differences. Many new immigrants do not know the laws or about services concerning domestic violence, which led them to not seek the support they need.”
She said the abuse rate of Hispanic women is about the same as the general population, but studies show they are less likely to report abuse and seek help.
“There are many reasons for this, including shame, fear and/or loyalty to their partner, lack of confidence in police and fear of deportation,” Graf said. “Options recognizes that they are struggling with more fears than someone who is non-Latino, but research shows that if they do seek support, it reduces depression and educates them on their choices.”
She explained why an outreach program will be crucial in reaching this demographic.
“This program is designed to bring awareness to the Latinx population about Options, but more importantly, to make them feel safe and comfortable working with Options,” Graf said. “Domestic violence has no boundaries, and we want to break down any barriers for Latinx women and children so they can receive services and be safe also. A large piece of this outreach will focus on educating the Latinx community about Options and their rights concerning domestic violence. We recognize that the majority of Latinx victims reach out to family, and that we must reach the community as a whole to create a systemic change.”
As part of its outreach efforts, the grant will allow Options to hire a “Latinx Liaison.”
“This person will be an advocate and community educator as she or he seeks to cultivate a working relationship between Options and the Latinx community,” Graf said. “We are looking for someone who is familiar with and trusted within the Latinx community in Burke County, someone who understands and respects cultural differences. This person will need to be fluent in English and Spanish and have strong interpersonal skills.”
People interested in the position should contact Graf at 828-438-9444 or kgraf@optionsburkecounty.org.
She believes the grant will help make Burke County a safer place for Hispanic women.
“I am hoping that our outreach will create a ‘Path to Safety’ for the Latinx women and children in our community by making systemic changes in how they seek support,” Graf said. “I hope they recognize that seeking support will provide immediate safety, and in the long-term, provide healing from their abuse.”
Options is available 24 hours a day for domestic and sexual violence victims. The Options crisis line is 828-438-9444. For more information, visit optionsburkecounty.org.
Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.