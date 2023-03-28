The Quaker Meadows chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution has raised $20,000 in matching funds to qualify to receive a Marion Stedman Covington challenge grant.

“This means we have earned $10,000 from the Covington Foundation,” said Janie Matthews, chapter regent. “The matching funds were raised in 13 months.”

The funds will be used to help preserve the historic Gilboa Methodist Church, located near the Salem community in Morganton. The chapter continues its work with the Western Conference of the United Methodist Church toward establishing a nonprofit foundation, the Historic Gilboa Foundation, to preserve the site.

The Historic Gilboa Foundation has received approval from the state for its articles of incorporation. The next step is to get a solicitation license for fundraising. The property will be surveyed May 16 so the Western Conference of the UMC can deed the church and cemetery to the foundation.

Gilboa is considered the mother of Methodism in the county, and its congregation dates to 1793. This oldest framed church in Burke County, built in 1879, is on the National Register of Historic Places. One known Revolutionary War patriot -- Aaron Stacey -- is known to be buried there.

Instrumental in the work to preserve Gilboa are DAR members Marsha Riddle and Andrea Kiser of Morganton and the Rev. Dana McKim, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Morganton.

Additional funds are needed for the church’s roof, estimated to cost more than $40,000. Painting and other property repairs are needed. The money held by Quaker Meadows DAR will be transferred to HGF when the incorporation is finalized.

The Covington grant was the result of Marion Stedman Covington’s (1916-2005) charitable work. She was born and raised in Asheboro, where her father was a textile manufacturer and founder of the Stedman Corporation. Covington had a long history of volunteerism and philanthropy, with memberships and involvements in numerous state and national organizations. Her lifelong passion was North Carolina historic preservation, and she became a leader in that movement for more than 15 years.

The Covington Foundation is based in Greensboro.

Additional grants mentioned in past articles for Gilboa Church have been received from the following foundations: Burke County-based Huffman-Cornwell Foundation, the J. Alex and Vivian G. Mull Foundation and the Americana Corner Foundation in Georgia.