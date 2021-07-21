Grant to help uninsured residents

The Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation recently received a $500,000 two-year grant from the Duke Endowment to continue the work of the Burke Health Network in providing health care for low-income, uninsured residents of Burke County.

The foundation received a $750,000 grant in 2018 to establish the network, which is a collaboration of providers within Burke County working to offer medical, behavioral health and whole-person care to uninsured or underinsured residents. Burke Health Network assists residents between the ages of 18-64 who fall under the 200% federal poverty level status.

Current partners with the network are Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Catawba Valley Behavioral Health, the Good Samaritan Clinic, N.C. Division of Public Health, Burke County Department of Social Services, High Country Community Health-Morganton/East and Compassionate Hearts Clinic.

Enrollment has grown steadily, rising to 1,242 patients.

“One of the goals of the program is to reduce the use of the hospital’s emergency department for nonemergency medical issues,” Traci Riebel, executive director of the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation said. “We would like to see the people enrolled in the network get established with a primary care provider for lifelong care.”