Grant to pay for suicide prevention lifeline number

RALEIGH — The N.C. Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services has been awarded a $129,555 grant to help implement the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new 988 number.
In July 2022, 988 will become the national three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, replacing the current phone number of 800-273-TALK (8255). Congress recently established the 988 number as a simplified resource for people in crisis. Anyone needing support should continue to call 800-273-TALK (8255) until then.
“Crisis intervention and stabilization are critical for suicide prevention, particularly as many North Carolinians are feeling more isolated, overwhelmed and experiencing higher levels of anxiety and depression due to the pandemic,” said Kody H. Kinsley, deputy secretary for behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disability for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. “We are committed to partnering with the North Carolina Suicide Prevention Call Center, state leaders and other key stakeholders to ensure North Carolina is prepared for the rollout of the national 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline Number next year.”
In 2019, more than 1,300 people died by suicide in North Carolina. While final data for 2020 is not yet available, more than 37,000 callers received crisis intervention and were connected to community mental health resources to prevent suicides through North Carolina’s Call Center for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This represents an 11.5% increase over 2019, with calls received from all of North Carolina’s 100 counties.
The Division of Mental Health will work with REAL Crisis Intervention Inc., a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network member, to develop clear plans to address coordination, capacity, funding and communications for the launch of 988. The grant will provide important support as the state anticipates volume growth once the new 988 number becomes operational. The Division of Mental Health will collaborate with state leaders, suicide prevention experts, people with lived experience and others to create a 988 implementation plan and to support the Lifeline’s operational, clinical and performance standards that enables access to care.
For information about the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.