Grant to pay for suicide prevention lifeline number

RALEIGH — The N.C. Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services has been awarded a $129,555 grant to help implement the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new 988 number.

In July 2022, 988 will become the national three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, replacing the current phone number of 800-273-TALK (8255). Congress recently established the 988 number as a simplified resource for people in crisis. Anyone needing support should continue to call 800-273-TALK (8255) until then.

“Crisis intervention and stabilization are critical for suicide prevention, particularly as many North Carolinians are feeling more isolated, overwhelmed and experiencing higher levels of anxiety and depression due to the pandemic,” said Kody H. Kinsley, deputy secretary for behavioral health and intellectual/developmental disability for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. “We are committed to partnering with the North Carolina Suicide Prevention Call Center, state leaders and other key stakeholders to ensure North Carolina is prepared for the rollout of the national 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline Number next year.”