Grant to provide PPE to hospice, home care providers

RALEIGH – The State Employees Credit Union Foundation continues to help mitigate the ongoing economic impacts of COVID-19 on nonprofits that deliver vital services to North Carolinians.
The foundation recently awarded a $250,000 general purpose grant to the Hospice and Home Care Foundation of North Carolina to establish a program to purchase personal protective equipment in bulk for distribution to home health agencies across North Carolina. The grant will fill a funding gap until state or federal funding is secured.
The Hospice and Home Care Foundation of North Carolina was established by the Association for Home and Hospice Care of North Carolina in 1998 and represents 750 home health agencies in all 100 counties, employing more than 100,000 health care workers. COVID-19 safety protocols in place for hospitals, clinics and residential hospice centers are not guaranteed for in-home settings, placing these front-line health care workers and their patients at greater risk. The grant from SECU Foundation will help HHCF maintain a supply of PPE for in-home health care and hospice service providers who are unable to meet minimum order requirements to purchase equipment for their staff. Every $50,000 in funding provides a three-month supply of personal protective equipment for 90 staff members.
“As this pandemic continues to spread, serious shortages in health care equipment compromise the safety of groups of dedicated, brave individuals who are providing essential services to the citizens of our state,” said Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation board chair. “This grant for the Hospice and Home Care Foundation of North Carolina will support the growing needs of home health care providers across the state. Personal protective equipment is a vital commodity for health care staff who are treating and comforting patients and their families, especially given the scope and impact of this terrible disease. We want to thank HHCF for being a strong advocate for the health care industry and making such a deep impact within its workforce, as well as for patients and families being served.”
Judy Penn, executive director of Hospice and Home Care Foundation of North Carolina shared what the grant means to the organization.
“The Hospice and Home Care Foundation of North Carolina is delighted that SECU Foundation has granted us $250,000 to fund our project to bulk purchase PPE for home care, home health, and hospice agencies in North Carolina,” Penn said. “COVID-19 has created unprecedented challenges for these agencies and the vulnerable patients they serve. With the soaring prices of PPE and issues in supply chains, this grant will allow us to purchase and distribute at no cost much needed PPE, such as masks, gowns and gloves, to many home health agencies across the state. We are grateful to the SECU Foundation for this grant, which will help further the mission of our Foundation in providing critical resources to providers of health care at home.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.