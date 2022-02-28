Grants available for local nonprofits

The Unifour Foundation Endowment, a fund with the North Carolina Community Foundation, is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Applications are available beginning March 4. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is April 5 at noon.
Grants have generally ranged between $5,000 and $10,000. Since 1999, the Unifour Foundation Endowment has awarded more than $4.7 million in grants.
Grants are awarded to organizations having an impact on the residents of Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties. Organizations do not have to reside in the Unifour area; however, the funds from grants received must go directly to residents in the Unifour area.
Areas that Unifour Foundation Endowment grant applications should focus on include:
Addressing Unifour priority areas of early childhood education and alleviating substance use/abuse.
Addressing a strong community need, such as food insecurity, educational/learning deficits.
Increasing interest in the arts through collaboration and partnerships or demonstrating an opportunity to achieve significant impact such as increasing membership and involvement in the arts community.
Requests from religious entities, including churches, congregations and other houses of worship and/or faith-based organizations, are encouraged to apply for funding to support social outreach and charitable service programs to benefit the community-at-large. Requests for annual fund or capital campaigns may be considered, but are not encouraged. Please note that capital renovations and improvements to existing structures are allowable requests.
“These grants provide an opportunity for our nonprofits to grow their local impact,” said Lee Rogers, Unifour Foundation Endowment president. “Their work makes the Unifour region stronger and we’re honored to support them.”
For more information, contact Jeanne Dairaghi, NCCF donor engagement officer, at jdairaghi@nccommunityfoundation.org or 828-618-6060.