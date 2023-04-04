RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is seeking public comment on the revision of the proposed 2023–25 North Carolina Community Services Block Grant State Plan, which outlines how the state will facilitate the CSBG Program over the next two years.

The CSBG Block Grant is the sole source of federal funding for Community Action Agencies that provide a wide range of services and programs to assist needy families with children. CSBG funding supports projects that:

Lessen poverty in communities

Address the needs of low-income individuals including the homeless, migrants and the elderly

Provide services and activities addressing employment, education, better use of available income, housing, nutrition, emergency services and/or health

The CSBG State Plan is required for North Carolina to receive CSBG block grant funds, and it describes major program provisions, eligible entities, training and technical assistance, and program benefits.

NCDHHS will submit the CSBG State Plan to the US Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Community Services. This draft plan covers the Federal Fiscal Years 2023–25 and must be submitted by Sept. 1.

The written plan will be available for review through April 10 at http://bit.ly/3zBJUni.

Comments on the report must be submitted in writing no later than April 10 by one of the following methods:

Email: Marionna.Poke-Stewart@dhhs.nc.gov

Fax: 919-334-0168

Public Hearing: There will be a public hearing regarding the CSBG State Plan at 1 p.m. April 11 via the Microsoft Teams meeting platform. Please use the following link to attend: http://bit.ly/3zzWuUl.