Grants support children in foster community

The Community Foundation of Burke County and the Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists have once again provided generous support to Southmountain Children and Family Services.

Southmountain is in the process of enhancing security at the Foster Community in western Burke County. A $12,360 grant from the Community Foundation of Burke County will assist in the agency’s efforts to provide security cameras around the Foster Community. Another grant for $1,000 from the Burke Organized Youth Philanthropists also will support this security project.

The Foster Community is home to children across western North Carolina who were removed from their homes as a result of abuse or neglect. The Foster Community uses a hybrid approach to services by combining the best aspects of group care and foster care. Southmountain Children and Family Services is most appreciative to the Community Foundation of Burke County and the Burke Organized Youth Philanthropists for their continued support.