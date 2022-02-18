Grants support children in foster community

The Community Foundation of Burke County and the Burke Youth Organized Philanthropists have once again provided generous support to Southmountain Children and Family Services.
Southmountain is in the process of enhancing security at the Foster Community in western Burke County. A $12,360 grant from the Community Foundation of Burke County will assist in the agency’s efforts to provide security cameras around the Foster Community. Another grant for $1,000 from the Burke Organized Youth Philanthropists also will support this security project.
The Foster Community is home to children across western North Carolina who were removed from their homes as a result of abuse or neglect. The Foster Community uses a hybrid approach to services by combining the best aspects of group care and foster care. Southmountain Children and Family Services is most appreciative to the Community Foundation of Burke County and the Burke Organized Youth Philanthropists for their continued support.
In addition to the Foster Community, Southmountain operates 10 Children’s Advocacy Centers serving Ashe, Avery, Burke, Carteret, Craven, Edgecombe, Harnett, McDowell, Michell, Moore, Nash, Pamlico, Transylvania, Watauga, Wilson, and Yancey counties. At the Children’s Advocacy Centers, child abuse investigations are conducted in a collaborative manner with the agencies involved in the investigation in order to reduce further trauma to the child victims and their families.
To learn more about Southmountain Children and Family Services or to make a donation, visit www.southmountain.org or mail your donation to: P.O. Box 3387 Morganton, NC 28680.